MLB insider explains why Atlanta Braves need to target Jazz Chisholm trade, but the 1 major hurdle in a deal

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

One prominent MLB insider believes the Atlanta Braves should have Miami Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the top of their trade deadline wish list. But he also warned why completing a deal could be very difficult for the team.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Braves have a rock-solid lead in the National League Wild Card Race and seem destined to finish second in the East — barring a shocking collapse by the Philadelphia Phillies. So it means the goal for the second half will be above having a strong finish and bolstering the roster for the playoffs.

Also Read: Atlanta Braves game today – Get watch time and channel for the next Braves game

The Braves have seen their name linked to various players ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, but one under-the-radar name the organization might consider is Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. The one-time All-Star could be one of the many players Miami puts on the block in their near-yearly tradition of being sellers before the deadline.

During a Q&A column this week, a fan asked The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden if Chisholm Jr. could be a good fit for Atlanta, and the former general manager believes he would be a great addition if the Braves move him to second base. However, he also offered up a reason for why acquiring the 26-year-old might be problematic.

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .259 AVG, .323 OBP, .419 SLG, 10 HR, 39 RBI, 37 R, 14 SB

“I’m a fan of Chisholm but think his best position is second base and if I’m Atlanta, I would have no problem moving Ozzie Albies over to shortstop because he’s a plus defender there too,” Bowden wrote. “I do like Chisholm’s fit with the Braves and think their clubhouse culture would do him wonders.

“I’m just not sure the Braves farm system matches up well with the Marlins, based on conversations I’ve had with front-office executives.”

Also Read: MLB power rankings Week 14 – Where do the Atlanta Braves land in our latest ratings?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is still under team control for two more seasons.