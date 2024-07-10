NBA insider explains massive hurdle in potential Brandon Ingram trade for teams like the Lakers, Warriors, and Rockets

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While many teams around the NBA would love to have Brandon Ingram on their roster next season, a top league insider explained the major reason why the market for the talented scorer has cooled in recent days.

It has been a busy last week in the NBA. Since free agency opened on June 30 there have been a bevy of big signings and blockbuster trades. Many of the best players on the market are now off the board and there are few game-changer options available.

That is why the assumption would be that New Orleans Pelicans swingman Brandon Ingram would be the most sought-after name on the trade block. And the organization reportedly is very open to moving the eight-year veteran since they have no interest in giving him the long-term maximum deal he is looking for.

The one-time All-Star is just entering his prime and is a proven 20-plus point scorer in the league. That would seem to be a good reason for teams to be beating down the door for his services. However, beyond being costly in a potential trade, the market for Brandon Ingram has reportedly been lukewarm due to the massive cost of trying to keep him after landing his services in a trade.

Brandon Ingram’s $200 million asking price in new contract has significantly hurt his trade value

“The reason that the Pelicans want to trade Brandon Ingram isn’t because he’s not a good player. It’s because he wants a $200 million contract extension and they don’t want to give it. And whatever team trades for him inherits the exact same situation. A player who wants a $200 million contract.,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland this week.

The former first-round pick has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors in recent days. However, getting Ingram and giving him anywhere close to the money he is looking for puts many of those franchises into punishing financial situations in the years ahead.

For the franchises that have the money to pay Ingram outright, there is a notable risk in giving so much money to a player who has just one All-Star appearance on their resume. It will be interesting to see how the Pelicans handle this situation, and if they drop their asking price to make a deal happen sooner than later.

