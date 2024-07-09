Surprising NBA news on Brandon Ingram’s future with New Orleans Pelicans, potential trade

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram popped up in NBA trade rumors early this summer, with reports the team would aggressively explore deals to move him. Months later, it appears the situation with Ingram has taken a turn.

There were real issues between Ingram and the Pelicans coaching staff. It was part of the reason why New Orleans started floating him in NBA rumors, especially entering the final year of his contract. It soon became pretty clear that Ingram would likely be one of the biggest NBA stars traded this summer.

Brandon Ingram stats (ESPN): 20.8 PPG, 5.7 APG, 5.1 RPG, 49.2% FG, 35.5% 3PT

The Pelicans’ decision to trade for point guard Dejounte Murray, giving up multiple first-round picks, made an Ingram trade seem even more likely. However, with the Sacramento Kings out as a suitor following the sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, we could get a much different outcome than expected.

Brandon Ingram contract: $36.016 million salary (2024-’25), 2025 NBA free agent

According to William Guillory of The Athletic, there is now some optimism that Ingram will stay in New Orleans and sign a contract extension with the club this summer.

“Without an Ingram trade, the Pelicans would have to find some middle ground with their forward on an extension.” William Guillory on Brandon Ingram’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans

Interestingly, per Guillory, Ingram is just as determined to resolve his contract situation before the season opens as the Pelicans. Both sides want an extension in place before the preseason tips off and New Orleans’ biggest fear is losing Ingram for nothing next summer in NBA free agency.

The Pelicans also know that failing to sign Ingram to an extension this summer means he could become a trade candidate again midway through the 2024-’25 NBA season. At that point, however, his trade value would be even lower as a half-season rental. As a result, there now seems to be some hope for the two sides on a long-term deal.