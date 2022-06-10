New England Patriots training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

The start of the New England Patriots training camp is closing and fans of the region are no doubt ready to get their first up-close glimpses of Bill Belichick’s squad for 2022.

Heading into the new season, year two in the development of franchise quarterback Mac Jones will be one of the primary stories in training camp. As well as what the offense might look like without new Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels calling the plays. Nevertheless, with Belichick’s giant resume filled with success, the Pats are sure to build the framework for another winning season this summer.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s New England Patriots training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, and storylines to follow.

Where is the New England Patriots training camp at?

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2003, the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium have served as the location for the team’s annual training camp. It’s safe to expect the Patriots coaching staff to once again be out in the July and August heating, barking orders to rookies and veterans alike, just steps away from where they will play their games in the fall and winter.

In case you were curious about where the team used to practice in the pre-Gillette Stadium days, here is a quick overview of where Patriots training camps have been held in the past, per Pro Football Reference.

New England Patriots training camp locations

2003 – 2022 – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts 1976 – 2002 – Bryant College– Smithfield, Rhode Island

Bryant College– Smithfield, Rhode Island 1969 – 1975 – University of Massachusetts – Amherst, Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts – Amherst, Massachusetts 1962 – 1968 – Phillips Academy – Andover, Massachusetts

Phillips Academy – Andover, Massachusetts 1960 -1961 – University of Massachusetts – Amherst, Massachusetts

Can fans attend the Patriots training camp this year?

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The short answer is yes. Fans can attend the New England Patriots training camp in person. However, the best part is that tickets are free. Plus, along with being able to watch one of the sport’s most famous teams train in person, fans will also get to enjoy games, activities, and photo opportunities with players, the team mascot Pat the Patriot, team alumni, and their cheerleaders.

However, tickets are not yet available. Stay updated on when they become available on the team’s training camp website here.

New England Patriots training camp schedule

As of now, the only information available on the Patriots camp schedule is that it is expected to commence in “late July.” In 2021, July 28 was the official start of camp, so expect a similar date for the beginning of the 2022 version.

We’ll provide full updates on the detailed training camp schedule when it becomes available.

Storylines, position battles for New England Patriots training camp

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines to follow and position battles to watch during Patriots training camp 2022.

Who will be calling the plays on offense in 2022?

After 13 seasons calling the offense, which was bookended by stints in Denver and St. Louis, Josh McDaniels will not be guiding the Pats’ high-powered offense this season. So the question is, who will get the gig and fill the new Raiders coach’s talented shoes?

During mandatory minicamp, Belichick, and failed former head coaches turned returning assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia all seemed to take a lead role in various aspects of the offense. While a clear offensive coordinator was never defined, Patricia seems to be the most likely candidate.

However, that is far from a guarantee and is just speculation right now. With training camp as the first official steps in building to opening day, hopefully, we will finally get some definitive answers on who is the Patriots OC in 2022 this summer.

Who will fill the massive hole left by J.C. Jackson?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Losing first-time Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson in free agency was the biggest departure New England was hit with during the 2022 NFL offseason. In a league where the passing game is almost every team’s primary option on offense, his 98 tackles and 17 interceptions over the last two seasons will be difficult to replace in the secondary.

However, with Jackson taking his talents to the Chargers it opens up some major opportunities for free-agent additions Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell. As well as the two cornerbacks the Patriots took in the third and fourth-round of this year’s draft Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

The Jones boys and the veterans they signed will get a boatload of opportunities in camp to sink or swim. The question is which players will grab that opportunity brass ring?

The continued rise of Mac Jones as ‘The Man’

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In trying to find the next franchise QB in a post-Tom Brady world, the New England Patriots couldn’t have had a much better result than Mac Jones earning Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season. However, now the low expectations are gone and fans will want fewer growing pains in year two for the Alabama alum.

The Patriots’ season and AFC East hopes rest on how far Jones and his arm will take them. That is a lot of pressure to put on a 23-year-old leading a franchise that expects excellence after 20-years of winning. But based on his first season, the coaching staff around him, and dealing with high expectations playing for an elite college program previously, Jones feels destined to have more success in year two.