New England Patriots top receiver Tyquan Thornton reportedly off to ‘worrying’ start in training camp

The New England Patriots drafted wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, confident he could be the big-play threat that unlocked their offense. Heading into a crucial season for the organization, things don’t look promising.

Thornton’s first season in New England proved to be a significant disappointment. Brought in to improve the passing offense and be a vertical threat, Thornton eclipsed 40 receiving yards just once and he failed to record 20-plus receiving yards in seven contests.

Tyquan Thornton stats (2022): 22 receptions, 247 receiving yards, 11.2 yards per catch in 13 games

However, the disappointing rookie season could’ve been blamed on Matt Patricia calling plays and a scheme that players lost confidence in before the 2022 season even happened. It’s why New England hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, believing a viable play-caller could unlock this passing offense and unleash Thornton.

Unfortunately for New England, it appears the second-year receiver is struggling to stand out in first-team reps as he deals with recurring issues.

Chad Graff of The Athletic wrote in-depth about Thornton’s slow start at the Patriots training camp. New England’s beat reporter noted that Thornton has struggled to get open at times and he’s rarely taken advantage of opportunities when the football was thrown his way.

Of equal concern for New England, Thornton went nearly 10 practices without catching a pass from Mac Jones during a team scrimmage. Tuesday’s practice was reportedly his best by far, but it also came against the Patriots’ backup defenders with a touchdown scored on seventh-round pick Ameer Speed.

Graff notes that the preseason is going to be crucial for dictating Thornton’s role in 2023. He’s one of the more inexperienced players on the roster and with Bill Belichick wanting his young players on the field a lot in the exhibition matchups, it’s an opportunity for Thornton to impress.

“Better than last year, a much better idea of what to do, how to do it, how to prepare, what to expect. He’s a smart kid, works hard, understands a lot.”

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Tyquan Thornton

Thornton is also being outplayed by wide receivers with less pedigree. Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round picks, have reportedly been right behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker as the best wide receivers in camp.

New England’s draft history makes Thornton’s struggles more concerning. When the Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was viewed as a reach. Thornton’s route-running, thin frame and inconsistency in college were all concerns.

If the second-year wideout struggles in 2023, he’ll likely be added to the growing list of top Patriots’ draft picks at wide receiver (N’Keal Harry, Aaron Dobson) who failed to find success in the NFL.