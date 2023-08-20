New England Patriots cancel joint practice with Titans, deliver promising update on Isaiah Bolden

The New England Patriots canceled the remainder of their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers after Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Now, an upcoming joint practice with the Tennessee Titans has been wiped out.

Bolden was injured following a collision with a teammate during Saturday’s game against the Packers. While he had movement in his extremities, the medical staff loaded him on a backboard and he was taken to the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Shortly after, the Patriots canceled the remainder of the game.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, New England announced that it was headed back to Foxborough and its upcoming joint practice against Mike Vrabel and the Titans was canceled.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.” New England Patriots statement on decision to cancel joint practice

Instead, the team will practice at home on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying out to Nashville later in the week in advance of Friday night’s preseason finale against Tennessee. While the canceled joint practice is a missed opportunity for some practices against actual competition, it also came with positive news.

Latest news on Isaiah Bolden

Isaiah Bolden, the 245th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was hospitalized on Saturday night to undergo evaluation. While there were no long-term concerns, in part thanks to his ability to move his extremities, the medical staff wanted to sure everything checked out before he flew back with New England.

“We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah.” New England Patriots statement thanking medical staffs for aiding Isaiah Bolden

Bolden was cleared to travel on Sunday morning and he’s boarding the team’s flight back to Foxborough. Following his release, Bolden took to social media to offer thanks for the good wishes, prayers and support.

Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) August 20, 2023

The Patriots are taking precautions, changing their previous plans to fly straight to Tennessee to instead go home. Before he was carted off the field, Bolden was projected to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster by Chad Graff of The Athletic. New England hasn’t provided a timetable for when Bolden can return to the field.