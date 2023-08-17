New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk has been one of the best kickers in the NFL over the last three seasons. At a time when many around the league can’t find consistency at the position, New England could be poised to move on from Folk.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2007 with the Dallas Cowboys, Folk has kicked four five different teams, including four NFL clubs. He signed with New England midway through the 2019 season, but didn’t become the full-time starter until the following year.

Nick Folk stats (2022): 86.5 percent field-goal conversion rate, 91.4 percent extra-point conversion rate, 4-of-5 from 50-plus yards out

Folk, who turns 39 in November, has been extremely accurate in New England. Despite regularly kicking outdoors and at times in unfavorable weather conditions, Folk converted 90.4 percent of his 104 field-goal attempts in the last three seasons.

The veteran kicker’s 2022 campaign was also considered a down year by his previous standards. From 2020-’21, he made 62-of-67 field-goal attempts (92.5 percent) and went 72-for-80 on extra-point attempts (90 percent) in 33 games.

However, the NFL’s cc-scoring leader from the 2021 season is reportedly in jeopardy of not making New England’s 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

In his first 53-man roster projection for the team, Patriots’ reporter Chad Graff of The Athletic has Folk being cut before Week 1, with rookie Chad Ryland becoming the Patriots’ kicker in 2023.

“Folk hasn’t necessarily done anything to lose the starting job, but when you draft a kicker in the fourth round, he’s probably going to make the team. Meanwhile, Baringer already has the punting job pretty much locked up. Chad Graff on keeping Nick Folk off projected New England Patriots 53-man roster

New England traded up in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Ryland with the 112th overall pick. He was coming off a breakout season at Maryland, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors after making 82.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.

If the Patriots ultimately decide to cut Folk, the team could explore trade options before he is released. The Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Greem Bay Packers have three of the worst kicker situations in the NFL, making them obvious potential landing spots for Folk.