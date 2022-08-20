Former NFL GM suggests New England Patriots Mac Jones could be a 2022 MVP candidate

One former NFL general manager shockingly believes New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has the potential to actually be a serious MVP candidate this season.

Mac Jones far exceeded expectations during his rookie season in 2021. Beyond just leading all rookie QBs in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns, he was one of the better signal callers in the game overall last season. The proof was in the performance pudding when he helped lead New England to a surprising 10-win season.

Related: Rumblings from Patriots camp suggest Bill Belichick now calling plays on offense

Unsurprisingly, more is expected of him in year two. However, the Patriots offense has struggled mightily this summer with offensive guru Josh McDaniels gone, and the coordinator by committee situation with Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and head coach Bill Belichick not hitting the right buttons yet. Nevertheless, former New York Jets GM, and current ESPN analyst, Mike Tannenbaum thinks that Jones has yet to touch his ceiling and could do some big things in 2022.

Could New England Patriots QB Mac Jones contend for the 2022 NFL MVP award?

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

During a Friday appearance on the ESPN show “First Take,” Tannebaum was asked for a bold prediction for 2022, and he had a hot take that will get Patriots fans very excited. “Mac Jones, of all the quarterbacks drafted last year, has a legitimate chance to be in the MVP conversation this year.”

Mac Jones stats (2021): 3,801 yards, 22 TD, 13, INTs, 92.5 rating

Obviously, the one-time Jets GM was asked to say something “crazy” for the new season. However, when pushed on why he felt that was a sensible hot take, Tannebaum actually had some good reasoning for why Jones could evolve into an elite QB in his sophomore year.

“He had a great year last year. He went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and got his team to the playoffs. He played well in the playoff game. They have a great offensive line, two really good running backs, two excellent tight ends, and an underrated receiving corps. They brought over DeVante Parker. They’re going to be better at receiver than people think. “I do think the playcalling situation, which we’ve made a lot out of, will work itself out led by Matt Patricia. Mac Jones is the second-best quarterback in the AFC East. They’re going to go to the playoffs and they’re going to exceed expectations.” Tannenbaum on Jones’ MVP potential

After a 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their second game of the preseason, the Patriots will finish out their summer exhibition games with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 26.