Unexpected clues point to Damian Lillard trade to Miami Heat being imminent

A couple of unusual clues on social media could be indicating that a Damian Lillard trade to the Miami Heat will happen very soon.

Much of the most notable offseason transactions in the offseason have already occurred with the NBA Draft going down in June and the biggest stars in free agency coming off the market early in July. However, there is still the possibility of a blockbuster trade happening before the start of training camp in October, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is at the top of that list.

While the situation between Portland and the seven-time All-Star is nowhere near as toxic as what’s happening in Philadelphia with James Harden, it still nevertheless seems to be at an end. Lillard made it clear in July that he wants out and has made it known through back channels that he only wants to go to one team, the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard stats (2022): 32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 37% 3PT

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

However, there has been little movement on that front with the Trail Blazers seemingly dragging their feet on turning the heat up in trade conversations with Miami. But, while it has been all quiet in the rumor mill there may be some interesting new clues that suggest a deal could be announced soon.

Over the weekend, Twitter/X basketball account Overtime noticed that the future Hall-of-Famer no longer follows his longtime team on Instagram. Then the following day, an eagle-eyed Miami Heat fan seemed to suggest that Lillard followed Jimmy Butler on the social media platform after not having followed him previously.

Obviously, Damian Lillard may have followed Butler for a long time on Instagram and maybe it was never realized previously. However, if he didn’t and the decision came after unfollowing his current team, it is a very interesting coincidence that is sure to turn up the speculation after the Lillard trade rumblings had quieted down over the last month.