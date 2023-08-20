NBA teams ‘believe’ Joel Embiid trade demand is coming soon, Daryl Morey wants to rebuild Philadelphia 76ers

As the Philadelphia 76ers work through their issues with All-Star guard James Harden following his trade request, NBA teams are reportedly keeping a close eye on center Joel Embiid with a growing belief he’ll be the next star to ask for a trade.

Harden sought a trade out of Philadelphia at the start of the summer then called president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a liar for not fulfilling his promises. The former NBA MVP has made t clear there’s no salvaging his situation with the 76ers’ organization and he wants out.

While that and Damian Lillard’s trade demand are the two biggest stories of the NBA offseason right now, many around the league seem to believe that will change. After years of loyalty to Philadelphia, it appears some NBA teams are increasingly confident that Embiid will ask to be moved.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out of Philadelphia sooner rather than later. It’s also shared by popular thinking in the NBA that Morey is “covertly hoping for” an opportunity to rebuild the 76ers.

Joel Embiid contract: Four years, $196 million

The 76ers have regularly disappointed in the playoffs in recent years. While Philadelphia has reached the postseason in six consecutive seasons, it never advanced past the second round and has lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the last three years.

With Harden adamantly opposed to even practicing for the 76ers during training camp and the organization not cutting ties with Morey, a trade feels inevitable to those around the league. Once that happens, it’s believed that the next domino to fall will be Embiid informing Philadelphia that he wants out.

While numerous NBA teams are expected to pursue Embiid if he becomes available, Goodwill mentioned the New York Knicks and Miami Heat as the two clubs with the most interest in the reigning NBA MVP.

If Morey truly wants to rebuild in Philadelphia, trading with the Knicks makes the most sense. New York is among the NBA’s leaders in future draft capital and its collection of young role players and high-upside contributors could help entice the 76ers to make a deal.