NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023

Tyler Reddick announced in July that we would take his talents to 23XI Racing for the 2024 season after starting his NASCAR Cup Series career at Richard Childress Racing in 2020.

However, Reddick is not certain if he will return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, despite Richard Childress saying he would be in the entry. It is a change in what the public has understood for a while now.

Richard Childress Racing has stated that Reddick would return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season; however, recent comments made by Reddick on the Door Bumper Clear podcast suggest that might not be for certain.

Reddick talked about how things have been going with Richard Childress Racing and whether he would return in 2023.

“Well, it’s certainly, everything has been interesting. (Richard Childress Racing) certainly wasn’t thrilled with how everything went on the announcement on the future. But, it hasn’t really seemed to hurt things this year. We’ve been able to go out and win another race and continue to run strong. But, it’s obvious, some feelings have been hurt. Yeah, I don’t know. I think I’m going to be there next year, I’m pretty sure that’s what the plan is, but they are certainly trying to figure out what their future is going to look like. It’s not going to involve me.” Tyler Reddick on the 2023 NASCAR season with Richard Childress Racing

The 26-year-old driver could be in a tough position depending on how the organization’s pursuit of Kyle Busch works out in the coming week or two. The organization is one of the main players for Busch as he likely won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing.

There was a report stating Childress could add a third car for Busch if he were to sign with the team. If that would not happen, the only other option would be to move on from Reddick early as Austin Dillon will be sticking around.

Perhaps, this is looking too deep into it and he will simply finish out his contract with Richard Childress Racing, However, as seen with McLaren’s Formula 1 team and Daniel Ricciardo, what is said in the public isn’t always certain.

Reddick has two wins, nine top-5 finishes, 12 top-10 finishes, and currently sits in fifth place when it relates to the Round of 16 standings. This is why it is a completely different scenario from McLaren and Ricciardo.

It’s unclear what would happen if Reddick didn’t finish out his contract with Richard Childress Racing. It appears like 23XI Racing is planning to move forward with Kurt Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season if he wants to come back.

Reddick signed a contract for the 2024 season, not the 2023 season. This is a major issue that could have been avoided if every party worked together on the announcement and done it at the right time.

It is not unprecedented to announce a move to another team over one year in advance. But, it doesn’t happen often and that’s why this situation is very fluid. There is no correct way to go forward for either side.

The move by Reddick has certainly ruffled the organization’s feathers and it could put him in a tough spot depending on what happens. Busch’s decision could change the landscape of NASCAR across all three series.

Reddick is involved in this dilemma and nothing will be certain until a decision is made on Busch’s future.