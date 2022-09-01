NASCAR: Richard Childress discusses Tyler Reddick’s departure, big praise for Kyle Busch

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Childress Racing currently employs Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series. Still, the tension between Reddick and the organization reached a boiling point when he announced his intentions to join 23XI Racing.

What did Richard Childress have to say about Reddick leaving in 2024? Plus, more big praise from Childress on Kyle Busch.

Richard Childress discusses Tyler Reddick’s departure in 2024

The two parties have tension between them after Reddick announced he would make a move to 23XI Racing for the 2024 season. However, this would keep him under contract with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season.

The organization released a statement on the same day that was unexpected when saying, “We’re focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse.”

Childress talked about Reddick’s decision to join 23XI Racing in a recent interview with NASCAR SiriusXM Radio.

“Tyler (Reddick) was the one who made the decision. I don’t know who went to him to go to 23XI Racing.” Richard Childress on Tyler Reddick going to 23XI Racing

Obviously, Childress has been upset about losing his future star driver since the announcement in mid-July. Reddick had just won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race over one week ago at Road America.

However, the owner of Richard Childress Racing talked about the process he takes with other drivers when it comes to switching teams.

“I’ve never held a driver back or any of them that’s come to me and said, “hey, I got an opportunity to go over here.”…I wouldn’t not helped him back, I just wish it would’ve been a well planned situation for our sponsors and Chevrolet and our team members and his team members.” Richard Childress on letting his drivers puruse opportunies

It sounds like Childress is okay with letting drivers pursue opportunities but Reddick did it the wrong way in his eyes. If Reddick fully communicated to Childress what his plans were going to be at the time, it might have been different.

Based on the comments from the 76-year-old owner, it sounds like this could have been avoided. The relationship between Reddick and Childress could have been preserved and caused fewer issues.

However, that ship has sailed and due to that tension, rumors of Kyle Busch joining the organization have been relevant.

NASCAR: Richard Childress with very high praise for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch is one of NASCAR’s most successful race car drivers and that is a sentiment that is shared across the sport. In fact, there is no other driver that has more wins than Busch in NASCAR history.

Busch has 224 career NASCAR wins while Richard Petty sits in second place with 200 overall victories. It’s an incredible accomplishment that shows his talent across multiple disciplines.

There was a time when Busch and Childress had a rough relationship, but that is now much better with time. When asked about Busch, the owner of Richard Childress Racing had very, very high praise.

“Kyle Busch is one of the greatest race drivers…he’s definitely one of the greatest race drivers I’ve ever seen in NASCAR.” Richard Childress on Kyle Busch

This is very high praise from someone who once had a physical altercation with Busch after a NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway during the 2011 season.

However, it’s the truth since Busch is one of the greatest talents the sport has ever seen. The effect of signing the 37-year-old driver would do wonders for an organization and manufacturer.

Childress had this to say when asked about Busch possibly joining his organization.

“If the opportunity came along, I’d sure sit and talk to Kyle (Busch), but right now we’re concentrating on this championship, just like I’m sure he is.” Richard Chilress on the possiblity of signing Kyle Busch

Childress had previously discussed the idea of Busch joining the team. He said Busch and him put his differences aside and that he would land in a good ride for the 2023 season and beyond.

As of now, Childress has two drivers in the 16-driver field vying for the NASCAR Cup Series championship starting this weekend at Darlington Raceway. While the idea of Busch would be fun, the championship is a major focus.

Either way, the rumors will not die down until Busch has made a decision and Childress’ thoughts on him will certainly continue to fuel the fire in the direction of Richard Childress Racing.