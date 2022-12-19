NASCAR team could make surprise jump to the Cup Series in the future

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has seen many new full-time entries in Cup Series over the last few seasons due to the emergence of the NextGen car and increased interest in the sport. This ranges from 23XI Racing to Kaulig Racing last year.

JR Motorsports is one of the teams trying to make an entrance into the Cup Series. However, the organization would need to acquire a charter which is not going to cost anything below $30 million right now.

It is difficult for teams to enter the sport when no one wants to give up their slice of the pie. One team, in particular, has also been mentioned but this would be far in the future as their program is beginning to grow.

AM Racing could jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in the far future

Nov 5, 2021; Avondale, AZ, USA; Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self during the Lucas Oil 150 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AM Racing will field entries in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series while restarting its ARCA Menards Series program after taking a year off in 2022. While the Truck Series lineup is uncertain, there has been one confirmation.

Brett Moffitt will drive the No. 25 car on a full-time basis for the organization in the Xfinity Series next season. The team will have an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and switch to Ford-backed entries.

Last week, Catchfence’s Chris Knight hopped on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to discuss the organization’s future in NASCAR.

“It would not surprise me with the ever-changing flow of the sport to see (AM Racing), maybe in the next five to six years, eye an opportunity at (the NASCAR Cup Series), especially if they are successful in the (NASCAR Xfinity Series).” Chris Knight on AM Racing’s potential future in NASCAR

It would be very far away but AM Racing could be one of NASCAR’s best stories if they can grow into a Cup Series team. The organization debuted in the Truck Series for the 2016 season and has grown even more.

AM Racing will enter the Xfinity Series for the first time with Moffitt and if that goes well as Knight said, it would not be surprising to see a jump to the Cup Series in the far future.

As of now, the team will work to become more competitive before even thinking about another jump. AM Racing certainly has some potential to make decent noise in the sport soon.