Helio Castroneves has ‘good chance’ of landing at The Money Team Racing for the Daytona 500

Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, is reportedly nearing a deal to compete in the 2023 Daytona 500 and several Camping World SRX Series races on ESPN next season.

Castroneves was promised to receive help from Don Hawk, CEO of the Camping World SRX Series, to get a start in NASCAR if he won a race during the six-race season in 2022 and that goal was accomplished.

Now, the final pieces of the puzzle are related to officially finding a ride for The Great American Race and the SRX Series during the 2023 season. Let’s dive into the latest on the situation.

Helio Castroneves might land at The Money Team Racing, Trackhouse Racing appears less likely

Castroneves can possibly become the third driver to win both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 alongside A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti; however, it will take good equipment to get the job done next year.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass jumped on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier in the week and discussed the latest surrounding Castroneves and the Daytona 500.

“There’s a good chance (Helio Castroneves) ends up at (The Money Team Racing)…not sure that (Trackhouse Racing) really wants to do a third car for the Daytona 500. We’ll see if they can convince them to do that.” Bob Pockrass on Helio Castroneves’ potential ride for the 2023 Daytona 500

If the four-time Indianapolis 500 champion wants the best shot to add his name alongside Foyt and Andretti, Trackhouse Racing likely represents the best option available to go for the victory.

However, Pockrass has stated that the organization may not want to run a third car with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez already being a part of the Daytona 500 plans. Therefore, his options might be limited.

Castroneves has been linked to The Money Team Racing before and this is another sign that he may join forces with Floyd Mayweather’s team soon. The organization competed in the 2022 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala.

If this were to take place, Castroneves would not be the only IndyCar Series driver to compete in the event. Jimmie Johnson, a former IndyCar driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, is set to compete with Petty GMS Motorsports.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Castroneves’ quest to secure a seat in the 2023 Daytona 500. It is bound to be one of the major storylines of the event if the 47-year-old driver can compete.