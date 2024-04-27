Milwaukee Bucks doomed in Game 4 after head coach’s grim injury update on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into a pivotal Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks’ chances of victory look grim at best following an injury update on stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

From the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks were behind the 8-ball. Just before the postseason began — and for a second straight year — Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss games in the first round after suffering a calf strain.

However, making matters worse is that in the team’s Game 3 loss, Damian Lillard suffered a pair of injuries with the worst of them being a strained Achilles he incurred in the final seconds. Plus, Kris Middleton is also battling an ankle injury.

Well, heading into a monumental Game 4 on the road, it looks like the Bucks will only have one of their top three stars available. Following practice on Saturday, Milwaukee’s head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the two-time NBA MVP was expected to “go hard” in workouts on Sunday morning. Yet, despite that positive update he still doubts he will be ready to suit up on Sunday.

Damian Lillard is doubtful for Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 against Indiana Pacers

If they had Lillard they still would have a good chance to even the series. However, a pair of reports confirmed that the eight-time All-Star has a Grade 1 Achilles strain and is listed as doubtful for tomorrow night’s playoff game.

Despite dealing with a knee injury for much of the game, Lillard was still able to manage 28 points and eight assists to go along with a breakout 42-point showing from Middleton in a three-point loss in Game 3. While Middleton has had some good games in this series, it is asking a lot for him to carry the entire load in a battle against a high-powered Pacers offense.

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting even closer to the possibility of a second-straight season with a shocking first-round elimination.