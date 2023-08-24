Miami Dolphins reportedly pursued trade for Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler recently

The Miami Dolphins have done their due diligence to try and upgrade the running back position before the start of the 2023 regular season, and a new report claims that also includes attempting to trade for Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs.

Heading into the new NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have some lofty aspirations and much of their success may rest on the unit that is among the best in our recent NFL offense rankings. However, for as good as the group led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be again this season, they do have a weakness in the backfield.

With the season opener a couple of weeks away, former San Francisco 49ers backups Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the top two running backs on the Dolphins depth chart. It is a combo that is not going to strike a lot of fear in opposing defensive lines and doesn’t give an offense that has a great passing attack much balance.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 340 rushes, 1,653 yards, 12 TD, 4.9 YPC

Miami Dolphins reportedly checked in about trade for Raiders Josh Jacobs

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

That is why it is unsurprising that the organization was reportedly interested in trading for or signing recent free agent Dalvin Cook, and is now seen as a top contender to acquire disgruntled Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor. But it seems there is another unhappy back they also inquired about recently.

On Wednesday, The Athletic broke the news that the Miami Dolphins actually reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about the possibility of a blockbuster trade for 2022 Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs. However, they “were told by the Raiders that he is not available.”

Jacobs has held out of all offseason and summer activities for Las Vegas due to wanting a new long-term contract and being happy with the team’s franchise tag being placed on him.

It is unclear if Miami is one of the organizations that reportedly made an offer to the Colts on Jonathan Taylor after the team gave him permission to seek out a new trade.