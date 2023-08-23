NFL insider explains why new Miami Dolphins concerns could soon lead to Jonathan Taylor trade

The Miami Dolphins had some plans for how they would improve their production out of the backfield in 2023, and with those efforts facing some early difficulties, an NFL insider believes there is good reason to believe they will make a strong push to trade for Jonathan Taylor.

Heading into the new NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have some lofty aspirations and much of their success may rest on the unit that is among the best in our recent NFL offense rankings. However for as good as the group led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be again this season, they do have a weakness in the backfield.

With the season opener a couple of weeks away, former San Francisco 49ers backups Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the top two running backs on the Dolphins depth chart. It is a combo that is not going to strike a lot of fear in opposing defensive lines and doesn’t give an offense that has a great passing attack much balance.

Miami Dolphins record (2022): 9-8, second place in AFC East

However, the organization hoped that speedy 2023 third-round pick De’Von Achane could be a steal and add a needed boost to their running back corps. in 2023. Unfortunately, the undersized standout from Texas A&M is already facing injury issues in his first NFL preseason. And that fact is why NFL insider Albert Breer believes Miami could make a real effort to see if a trade for one-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor is possible before the start of the season.

Jonathan Taylor stats (2022):192 carries, 861 yards, 4 TD, 4.5 YPC

“De’Von Achane’s shoulder injury bears watching. Back in March, the Miami Dolphins came close to doing a trade for Dalvin Cook with designs on giving their backfield a big-play spark. When that fell through, Miami turned to the draft and got the explosive, lightning-quick Achane in the second round, with the idea being that he’d be a handful running underneath Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. “The issue with Achane was size, and how he’d hold up. So that he’s already hurt isn’t the best news and one reason why Miami might be interested in Taylor.” – Albert Breer

After sitting in at Indianapolis Colts camp this summer due to a contract dispute with the team, Taylor was given permission to see a trade earlier this week. The man who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons is set to become a free agent after this season.