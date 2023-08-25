Major update on Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of Jonathan Taylor will disappoint fans

A new report offers a disappointing update on the Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of a trade for star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have some lofty goals and much of their success will rest on the unit that is among the best in our recent NFL offense rankings. Yet, for as good as the group led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be again this season, they do have a clear weakness in the backfield.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

With Week 1 closing in, former San Francisco 49ers backups Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are the top two running backs on the depth chart. They are a duo that is not striking fear in opposing defensive lines and doesn’t give an offense that has a great passing attack much balance.

That is why the Dolphins have been linked to a few big-name running backs that have come available this offseason, including Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor this week. However, they are not the only team that is interested in acquiring the one-time Pro Bowler. After the reports of Taylor being given permission to seek a trade, it was revealed that as many as six organizations had already inquired about the cost of a trade.

Miami Dolphins among six teams believed to be pursuing Jonathan Taylor trade

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In the last couple of days, a new report claimed the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins were three of those six. And it seems the Fins were in fact one of the rumored teams that made an offer.

On Thursday, Miami Herald NFL reporter Barry Jackon claimed “Miami has made at least one offer, that was not accepted and continues to engage the Colts in negotiations, according to a source.”

Jackson also added that the Denver Broncos are also in the chase for Taylor and that as of Thursday morning “No team was believed to have met Indianapolis’ request for a first-round pick or something comparable in value.”

The desire for a high-value pick and the running back’s reported desire for his next team to give him an extension will be major hurdles for any team to get a deal done, including the Miami Dolphins.