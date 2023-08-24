Los Angeles Rams and surprise NFC team rumored to be serious Jonathan Taylor trade contenders

The Los Angeles Rams have been revealed as one of the teams that has let the Indianapolis Colts know they are interested in making a blockbuster trade for star running back Jonathan Taylor.

The ongoing saga between the Colts and one-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL this summer. However, the situation took a major turn earlier this week when the organization officially gave the running back permission to seek out a trade.

Soon after the news broke, it was reported that as many as six teams were interested in making a deal, and two franchises had already made an offer. However, it was unclear which teams had informed Indianapolis they wanted to be a part of the Taylor sweepstakes. Well, it seems two playoff contenders from the NFC are in the race for the stud back.

On Thursday, A to Z Sports Colts insider Destin Adams reported that the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears have reached out to the Colts about what it would take to pry the two-time 1,000-yard rusher away from his AFC South home. Adams also reported that the Bears are not one of the two teams that officially made an offer, and confirmed the speculation that the Miami Dolphins are also in the running for Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor stats (2022): 192 carries, 861 yards, 4 TD, 4.5 YPC

What makes a Jonathan Taylor trade difficult for the Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise that there are at least a half dozen teams interested in acquiring the young running back. When healthy it could be argued that he is the best player at his position. However, because of his success in his first three seasons in the NFL, the 24-year-old wants to be paid like an elite talent.

There have been reports following the news Taylor could seek a trade that he may likely request an extension from the team that acquires him. That could be a non-starter for certain organizations and might preclude the Los Angeles Rams from completing a trade.

There is also the fact that rumors suggest the Colts want a first-round pick or a slew of second-day selections that offer similar value to a first. An extension or premium picks may be worth it to bring Taylor in for 2023, but both may force interested organizations to balk at a possible deal and either wait until Indy gets more desperate before the trade deadline or try to sign him in the offseason if the two sides can’t agree to a new contract.