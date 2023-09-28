Mel Tucker to file wrongful termination lawsuit against Michigan State after firing

Former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is not taking his recent firing sitting down. One day after the Spartans announced that Tucker has been fired for cause stemming from sexual harassment allegations, the unemployed coach indicated through his attorney that he’s filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the University.

Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal, responded to the firing on Thursday by requesting that the University give her records relating to all members of the athletic department and other employees “in anticipation of litigation.”

Michigan State’s investigation alleged that the 51-year-old Tucker harassed Brenda Tracy — a sexual assault surivor and activist. The allegations against Tucker include details of the former head coach masturbating without her consent during a phone call back in 2022.

This comes after Tucker’s attorney’s previously blasted the university over its decision to fire the head coach. For his part, Tucker has denied any wrongdoing.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Even the investigator hired by the University found that we had a ‘personal relationship’ and that we shared ‘deeply personal and private information with each other. Ms. Tracy encouraged our personal relationship by inviting and accepting gifts from me. During the investigation, Ms. Tracy admitted requesting and accepting my gift of expensive athletic shoes, a $200 Venmo payment and a personal contribution to her non-profit. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone.” Mel Tucker statement on allegations of sexual harassment

Tucker, 51, took over for Mark Dantonio as Michigan State’s head coach back in 2020. He led the team to a 25-21 record, including a 2-0 mark this season before being suspended and ultimately fired.