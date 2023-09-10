Michigan State fires head coach Mel Tucker after investigation into sexual harassment

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was reported late Saturday night that Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker was under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment.

It did not take the Spartans long to make a decision on his future. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Michigan state has fired Tucker. Per the report, secondary coach Harlon Barnett will take over in an interim basis with former Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio taking on an undefined role.

Michigan State interim president Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller are set to hold a press conference later on Sunday to confirm the firing.

Tucker’s contract with Michigan State is said to be fully guaranteed. However, there is a clause that lets the program out of it should Tucker engage in conduct that is detrimental to the university. It stands to reason that these allegations would fall under the guise.

Mel Tucker firing and investigation

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Spartans’ investigation into allegations against Tucker started earlier this year. Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported on Sunday morning that Tucker’s accuser is Brenda Tracy. She is an anti-rape activist who has dedicated her life advocating for sexual assault victims.

Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker to Michigan State back in December in which she accused Mel Tucker of making sexual comments to her and masturbating without her consent during a phone call.

Tucker, 51, took over for Mark Dantonio as Michigan State’s head coach back in 2020. He led the team to a 25-21 record, including a 2-0 mark thus far this season.