Michigan State coach Mel Tucker under investigation for alleged sexual harassment

Michigan State Spartans football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly under active investigation by university officials following allegations of sexual harassment.

Tucker, age 51, was hired as the Spartans’ coach in 2020 after Mark Dantoni stepped down from the program. He was originally signed to a six-year contract worth $5.5 million per season, more than doubling what he made as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

Mel Tucker coaching record: 24-21 in career, 19-14 with Michigan State

According to ESPN’s Dan Murphy, Michigan State’s investigation into the allegations against Tucker began earlier this year. Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported on Sunday morning that Tucker’s accuser is Brenda Tracy.

Tracy is an anti-rape activity who has now dedicated her life to advocating for sexual assault victims. The founder of “Set the Expectation“, Tracy’s non-profit organization has donated over $142,000 to support agencies supporting sexual violence survivors. She also frequent speaks to athletes about sexual violence. She began dedicating her life to the work after allegedly being sexually assaulted by four men in 1998.

According to Jacoby, Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker to Michigan State’s Title IX office in December. She accused the Spartans’ coach of making sexual comments to her and masturbating without her consent during a phone call.

Tucker, per USA Today, reportedly told Title IX investigators that he did perform the act during the phone call, but he claims that it was consensual. Tracy was named the honorary captain for Michigan State’s spring game in 2022 and has been invited to speak to the team by Tucker multiple times.

Mel Tucker salary: $9.5 million in 2023

Related: Week 3 college football rankings

Tracy also alleged in her complaint that Tucker sent her multiple gifts and asked if she would date him if he wasn’t married. He’s also accused of calling her multiple times and asking her repeatedly to meet him in price, allegedly even suggesting he could slip “into her hotel through a back door so no one would see him.” when she visited the program.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me. I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker in a letter to Title IX investigators ion March 22 (via USA Today)

Michigan State hired an outside Title IX attorney to conduct the investigation.

The Spartans are 2-0 this season, recording victories against Central Michigan and Richmond. They will face the Washington Huskies on Saturday at 5 PM ET in Week 3.