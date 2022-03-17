March Madness: World reacts to Chet Holmgren’s dominance in first tourney game

Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren is a unicorn. I mean not really, but seeing him in action on the basketball court for just a few moments and you’ll get the picture.
As a freshman, Holmgren took part in his first tournament game, taking on the 16th seeded Georgia State Panthers in the first round of the Men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness. As expected, the five-star prospect out of Minneapolis, Minnesota was overwhelmingly successful.
In his biggest test yet, playing under the spotlight, Holmgren did what he’s done all season. Dominate.
Holmgren’s stat line shows he scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, dished five assists, swiped two steals, and blocked seven shots. While for most, these numbers would improve their draft stock, for Holmgren, this is nothing new. Plus, his draft stock is already sky-high, with him being talked about as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Since he is such a highly-regarded basketball prospect, all eyes have been on Holmgren all season. Not to mention, Gonzaga has ranked among the top college basketball teams in the nation all season, which is why they earned the No. 1 seed in their conference. Here we pass along some of the best reactions from Holmgren’s latest effort.
Basketball world reacts to Chet Holmgren’s March Madness performance
While Gonzaga taking down Georgia State won’t bust any brackets outside of Georgia, it still generated plenty of reactions on social media.
But like any controversial prospect (because of his weight, 7-foot, 195 pounds), not everyone is a believer in Holmgren. Until he can prove them wrong at the NBA level, Holmgren will just have to keep quieting his haters on the hardwood.