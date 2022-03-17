March Madness: World reacts to Chet Holmgren’s dominance in first tourney game

Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren is a unicorn. I mean not really, but seeing him in action on the basketball court for just a few moments and you’ll get the picture.

As a freshman, Holmgren took part in his first tournament game, taking on the 16th seeded Georgia State Panthers in the first round of the Men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness. As expected, the five-star prospect out of Minneapolis, Minnesota was overwhelmingly successful.

In his biggest test yet, playing under the spotlight, Holmgren did what he’s done all season. Dominate.

Holmgren’s stat line shows he scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, dished five assists, swiped two steals, and blocked seven shots. While for most, these numbers would improve their draft stock, for Holmgren, this is nothing new. Plus, his draft stock is already sky-high, with him being talked about as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Since he is such a highly-regarded basketball prospect, all eyes have been on Holmgren all season. Not to mention, Gonzaga has ranked among the top college basketball teams in the nation all season, which is why they earned the No. 1 seed in their conference. Here we pass along some of the best reactions from Holmgren’s latest effort.

Basketball world reacts to Chet Holmgren’s March Madness performance

While Gonzaga taking down Georgia State won’t bust any brackets outside of Georgia, it still generated plenty of reactions on social media.

Chet Holmgren with the AND 1 dunk. 😤🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LmrJfKDhLa — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 17, 2022

Games with 15 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Blk this season:



Chet Holmgren: 2

Everyone else in D-I combined: 0



He's the first player to do it in an NCAA Tournament game since blocks became official in 1986. @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/lXfjaedVIQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 17, 2022

Chet Holmgren is the first player since Anthony Davis in the 2012 National Championship with 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a Men's NCAA Tournament game. pic.twitter.com/mcxTZupj5l — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2022

Chet Holmgren now with 19 PTS, 17 REBS, 7 BLK, 4 AST and 2 STL. His length and agility on full display here with the steal into an And 1 dunk. It's a length, skill and toughness game, and Holmgren has all three. pic.twitter.com/OWLlKeFjXY — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 17, 2022

Are you kidding me @ChetHolmgren ?!



(may or may not be Chet in this video) pic.twitter.com/3ire4t6veg — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 17, 2022

The Expanse said belters wouldn't survive long in Earth gravity and yet here's Chet Holmgren with 17 rebounds — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) March 17, 2022

Look, there will be issues with Chet Holmgren’s body in the NBA. But he is crazy talented. Get him in with your team’s strength coach, and head athletic trainer and staff, and figure out a plan for him. He’s worth taking the risk – while knowing there is risk. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) March 17, 2022

Every time I watch Chet Holmgren, I get more curious how his game will translate to the NBA level. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 17, 2022

me paying adam silver to rig the draft so the pelicans can pair chet holmgren with zion pic.twitter.com/FqeeVlHABf — buckets (@buckets) March 17, 2022

KD, Giannis and Evan Mobley were skinny coming into the league.



When you’re as skilled as those guys, it doesn’t matter.



Chet Holmgren is crazy skilled both offensively and defensively.



He’d be an incredible fit next to SGA and Giddey. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) March 17, 2022

Imagine Chet Holmgren after eating his body weight in breakfast tacos and training with Tim Duncan — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 17, 2022

But like any controversial prospect (because of his weight, 7-foot, 195 pounds), not everyone is a believer in Holmgren. Until he can prove them wrong at the NBA level, Holmgren will just have to keep quieting his haters on the hardwood.

Chet Holmgren has skill, but he's not going to get a second contract in the league. Paint bigs like Joel Embiid, Hassan Whiteside, and Dwight Howard will eat against him down low. His lack of strength will impact him in all facets of the game, and he needs to beef up ASAP. pic.twitter.com/7lE27FR7Uj — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstoop) March 17, 2022

