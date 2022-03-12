How many perfect brackets left leading into March Madness?

Each year as college basketball brackets get busted across the nation, there is always one question fans are dying to know. How many perfect brackets left?

As you’re likely familiar with, there will be millions of NCAA brackets filled out for March Madness in 2022, but only a few will remain alive after Round 1 of the basketball tournament.

Anyone who has ever filled out a tournament bracket is aware of just how crazy things can get with the passing of each game. If you’re curious, according to the NCAA, people stand about a 1 in 120.2 billion chance to fill out a perfect bracket for March Madness. So don’t feel bad when your bracket busts on the first day, it’s much more common than you think.

How many perfect brackets left?

Is there still a perfect bracket in 2022? There haven’t been any brackets busted yet this season, with Selection Sunday yet to even occur. But we can look back on previous seasons to get an idea of just how rare it is to have a perfect bracket even through just the first round.

In 2019 for example, there were just 10 perfect brackets remaining before the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament even began. In the 2019 ESPN Tournament Challenge, there were even fewer, with only nine flawless basketball tournament brackets after the initial round of March Madness in 2019.

How many perfect brackets have there been in NCAA history? Zero. Out of the billions of brackets filled out in the entirety of bracketology, not a single one has been filled out correctly.

Stay tuned to find out how many perfect brackets are left after the first round this time around. The first round ends on March 18.

