Twitter reacts to Saint Peter’s topping Kentucky in OT

This is getting ridiculous already. Earlier in the day, we saw (5) Iowa fall to (12) Richmond in the first round of the men’s college basketball tournament. Now, there’s been another massive upset, with (15) Saint Peter’s taking down the (2) Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of tournament play during March Madness.

Saint Peter’s? Yeah, we don’t know either. But they are a real basketball team who made it to the tourney on the back of a 19-11 record in the MAAC conference.

Apparently, they are known as the Peacocks, but it doesn’t matter what they call themselves. What matters is they just sent Kentucky home after beating them 85-79 in OT.

Instead of the Wildcats, who many likely had advancing in their brackets, the Peacocks are advancing to the second round, which begins on Saturday.

Twitter loses their mind over Saint Peter’s kicking out Kentucky

With the massive NCAA basketball upset, Twitter is having a field day over the thrilling victory for Saint Peter’s which is just the 10th team ranked as a 15th seed to upset a No. 2 seed in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history.

YOU'VE GOTTA LET THE PEACOCK FLY ‼️



15-SEED SAINT PETER'S DEFEATS KENTUCKY IN OT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wZXXCEDJmz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022

DOWN GO THE WILDCATS 😱



No. 15 Saint Peter's takes down No. 2 Kentucky, 85-79 in OT pic.twitter.com/71bAkb6Jxk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022

The Saint Peter's mascot is just as amazed as everyone else. pic.twitter.com/RULVJQBfoo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

the person who fills out their bracket based only on mascots watching the Richmond Spiders and Saint Peter's Peacocks pulling off the two biggest upsets of the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/oOVuBEhRyL — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 18, 2022

We hope you had picked Saint Peter’s in your brackets.

