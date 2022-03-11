College basketball games today: Conference tournaments underway

The 2021-22 college basketball season has nearly hit the stage we’ve all been waiting for: March Madness. With that, anyone who plans to fill out an NCAA basketball bracket will naturally be curious about the college basketball games today.

College basketball games today

There are 18 ranked college basketball games today. Some of the better NCAA basketball games today include a battle between Michigan State and (12) Wisconsin at 5:30 PM ET in the Big Ten quarterfinal.

There are even two ranked vs ranked showdowns taking place among the NCAA games today. The first begins at 8:00 PM between (20) UConn and (8) Villanova in the Big East semifinal. The other takes place at 10:30 PM with (21) USC going head to head with (13) UCLA in the Pac-12 semifinal.

Key CBB dates ahead of March Madness

Here you’ll find the dates for all the biggest moments in college basketball today. Mark your calendars, write March Madness games today wherever you need to. Don’t miss out on your chance to track along with all the NCAA scores today as you’re tracking your NCAA basketball brackets.

March 13: Selection Sunday at 6 PM ET on CBS

March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First Round

March 19-20: Second Round

March 24-25: Sweet 16

March 26-27: Elite Eight

April 2: Final Four

April 4: NCAA Championship

Get your printable March Madness bracket here.

