Top odds to win March Madness

The odds to win March Madness are out with conference tournaments wrapping up and Selection Sunday upon us.

Who will come out victorious and hold up the trophy in New Orleans once the NCAA Tournament is concluded early next month? Will it be a top-end college basketball team such as No. 1 ranked Gonzaga or the second-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

Perhaps, Mike Krzyzewski goes out on a winning note for the Duke Blue Devils after the legendary coach lost his final game at Cameron Indoor. Below, we look at the eight best odds to win March Madness.

Note: March madness bettind odds provided by Action Network

Related: 8 teams that could win the NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +350

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

At 26-3, Gonzaga will head into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Mark Few’s squad made quick work of it in the WCC Conference Tournament, defeating San Francisco and St. Mary’s by a combined 23 points.

The biggest key here for Gonzaga will be the performance of stud freshman Chet Holmgren. The big man put up just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting against the Gaels in the postseason tournament finale. He needs to step up on the big stage if the Bulldogs are to prove they’re legitimately the best team in the tourney.

Kentucky Wildcats: +800

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Calipari has Kentucky at 25-6 on the season. With a postseason SEC Tournament win, the Wildcats will likely earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are outscoring their opponents by an average of nearly 15 points per game.

The only issue here is that Kentucky is 3-5 against ranked teams and and 21-1 against unranked teams. Bettors look at that. They should. This should impact Kentucky as NCAA Tournament games get more difficult moving forward.

Arizona Wildcats: +800

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Down 75-74 with three minutes remaining in the Pac-12 quarterfinal against a below-average Stanford team on Thursday, Arizona found a way to pull away for an 84-80 win. Stud freshman scored Bennedict Mathurin 20 points on 4-of-9 from three-point range.

While Arizona heads into the conference semifinals against Colorado ranked No. 2 in the nation and boasting a 29-3 record, there’s always going to be questions about level of competition. Tommy Lloyd’s squad has taken on only five ranked opponents on the season. This included a No. 4-ranked Michigan squad back in November that’s now a shell of its former self.

Auburn Tigers: +800

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

NCAA odds have two SEC teams with a legitimate shot to win the tourney. However, Auburn might actually seem like a better bet than Kentucky. Let us explain for a second here. From November 25 to February 5, this squad won 19 consecutive games. That included a win over the aforementioned Wildcats.

More often than not, teams boasting the best player find a way to come out on top during the men’s NCAA basketball championship. Auburn has that in stud forward Jabari Smith, who is averaging 20.6 points and 7.4 rebounds on 54% shooting from three-point range over the past seven games. Dude is legit. He’ll likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. And in reality, it gives Auburn a real chance to end March with winning smiles.

Related: 2022 NBA mock draft

Odds to win March Madness: Underrated contenders

Purdue Boilermakers: +1100

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

When looking at March Madness betting odds, depth and an ability to score in multiple ways plays a big role. That’s why Purdue could very well be an under-the-radar pick. We’re talking about a team that goes a good nine deep with four players averaging double figures.

For Matt Painter’s squad, it’s going to be about how star sophomore guard Jaden Ivey performs in the backcourt. This team has excelled when he takes on a lead-scoring role. In games that Ivey has dropped north of 20 points, the Boilermakers are 12-3. They should have these odds to win March Madness.

Duke Blue Devils: +1400

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke’s loss to North Carolina in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor to end the regular season impacted the Blue Devils to open the ACC Tournament. They actually trailed a below-average Syracuse squad with 3:39 to go in the second half before running off a 10-0 lead to end the game.

This has been an issue for Duke all season. That is to say, playing down to the level of its opponents. It’s also been an ugly trend during the NCAA Tournament in recent seasons. Duke has lost in the second round three times in its past eight appearances. Coach K needs stud freshman Paolo Banchero to step up if the Blue Devils are to make a deep tourney run.

Kansas Jayhawks: +1400

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off a blowout 87-63 win over West Virginia to open the Big 12 Tournament, things are looking pretty darn good for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. To say this squad is battle tested would be an understatement. It has played 10 games against top-25 teams — a clear indication Kansas’ odds to win March Madness (+1400) might be a good bet.

Guard Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points in Kansas’ win over the Mountaineers in the conference quarterfinals. He’s averaging nearly 20 points per game on the season. If the youngster can continue to play like this, we’re talking about a deep run in the tourney. At +1400, we love Kansas’ odds to win March Madness.

Baylor Bears: +1400

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor found itself as the No. 1 team in the nation after a 15-0 start to the campaign. This included wins over top-10 teams such as Villanova and Iowa State. Since then, it’s been a mixed bag for head coach Scott Drew and Co.

The Bears are just 10-5 in their past 15 games, including a 3-3 mark against top-25 clubs. However, a recent win over the Kansas Jayhawks could set the stage moving forward. It will be all about how the depth steps up. Baylor has seven players averaging north of eight points per game. Are potential first-round picks Kendall Brown and Matthew Mayer ready to show their stuff?