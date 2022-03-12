2022 March Madness: Everything you need to know

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness, the NCAA Division I men’s single-elimination basketball tournament, is one of the best events in sports. Millions of people will be tuning in, making brackets and devoting countless hours this month to the seven rounds of madness.

The arrival of the tournament brings excitement across the country. While college basketball isn’t the most popular collegiate sport, hoop fanatics and non-sports fans are both swept up in the wild things that transpire on the court every March.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about March Madness 2022.

College basketball games today: NCAA tournament schedule

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday 2022 is on Sunday, March 13. At 6 p.m. EST, dozens of college basketball programs will gather around televisions and projectors to see the unveiling of the 68-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Date: Sunday, March 13

Sunday, March 13 Time: 6 PM EST

6 PM EST TV: CBS

The 68-team field for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be revealed at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, broadcasted on ESPN.

When does March Madness start?

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The first games of the 2022 March Madness tournament will tip-off on Tuesday, March 15 with the first two games of the First Four matchups.

Adopted for the NCAA tournament, the First Four is a play-in round to determine which teams earn the four lowest-seeded bids in the tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about the First Four play-in tournament.

Date: Game: Time TV Location Tuesday, March 15 TBD vs TBD 6:30 p.m. truTV UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) Tuesday, March 15 TBD vs TBD TBD truTV UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) Wednesday, March 16 TBD vs TBD 6:30 p.m. truTV UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) Wednesday, March 16 TBD vs TBD TBD truTV UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

What channel is March Madness on?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament is broadcasted on multiple channels with multiple networks holding different broadcasting rights. Because of the vast number of games in the first two rounds, they are divided up among four networks. Here’s where you can find

First Four: truTV, Sling TV

truTV, Sling TV First Round: TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS Second Round: TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS

TBS, TNT, truTV, CBS Sweet 16: TBS, CBS

TBS, CBS Elite Eight: TBS, CBS, SlingTV

TBS, CBS, SlingTV Final Four: TBS, SlingTV

TBS, SlingTV National Championship Game: TBS

Where is March Madness this year?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is played across multiple locations in the United States. Due to the massive tournament size of 64 teams, they are broken down into four regions. Here is a breakdown of where the NCAA men’s tournament will be played.

First Four: UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) First and Second Rounds: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, New York), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana) Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Moda Center (Portland, Oregon), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina), Viejas Arena (San Diego, California), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

KeyBank Center (Buffalo, New York), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana) Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Moda Center (Portland, Oregon), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina), Viejas Arena (San Diego, California), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: AT&T Center (San Antonio, Texas), United Center (Chicago, Illinois) Chase Center (San Francisco, California), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

AT&T Center (San Antonio, Texas), United Center (Chicago, Illinois) Chase Center (San Francisco, California), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Final Four: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The men’s basketball national championship game will be played on Monday, April 4 at the Caesars Superdome.

Related: How many perfect brackets are left in March Madness?

How many teams in March Madness?

There are 68 teams in March Madness, with the field narrowed to 64 after the First Four play-in series. Each round eliminates half the field, culminating in a single national champion crowned in a single-elimination title game.

Related: NBA mock draft – Top prospects, top landing spots

Originally, per NCAA.com, the first tournament started with only eight teams competing (1939). By 1951, they expanded to a 16-team format. The 64-team tournament was adopted in 1985, with a play-in game added in 2001. A decade later, the field expanded to 68 teams with four play-in matchups.

How to watch March Madness?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While television is the primary way many basketball fans watch the tournament, there are also multiple streaming options. Every game will be available live from almost any device out there, if you have one of the following services.

DirectTV stream : CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV Hulu : CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV FuboTV : CBS

: CBS Sling : TBS, TNT, truTV

: TBS, TNT, truTV Paramount+: CBS

CBS YouTube TV: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

When did March Madness start?

March Madness started in 1939, becoming the first Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in NCAA history. It was played every year until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to its unprecedented cancelation. NCAA revenue reportedly fell by $600 million due to its cancelation.

Who will win March Madness this year?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament and favored to win it all. Led by star freshman Chet Holmgren, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Gonzaga combines star power with outstanding depth and coaching.

Related: 2022 March Madness odds

However, this field is more wide open than ever. The Kentucky Wildcats are coached by John Calipari, who helped Kentucky achieve an SEC Tournament victory and ended the regular season with a dominant record. However, the Wildcats’ record against ranked teams (3-5) is a major concern.

Led by sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin and first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, the Arizona Wildcats are a strong pick to win it all. Keep in mind, this team went 17-9 a year ago, but Lloyd’s coaching and a breakout year from Mathurin really changed things.

As for the Duke Blue Devils, winning the tournament would be a fitting end for coach Mike Krzyzewski. However, inconsistent performances from Paolo Banchero and the team’s performance against North Carolina suggest even reaching the Final Four might be unlikely.

The KenPom rankings, created by data analyst Ken Pomeroy, view Gonzaga, Kentucky and Arizona as the best teams in college basketball. If we had to pick a winner, we’ll go with the Bulldogs being crowned national champions.

Who won March Madness in 2021?

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears won the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in 2021, taking down the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Heading into the championship, Gonzaga held a 30-0 record and had a chance to achieve history as the fifth program to become an undefeated national champion.

Baylor won the 2021 national championship 86-70, dominating the game from start to finish. Davion Mitchell (15 points, 5 assists) and Jared Butler (22 points, 7 assists) led the way. If Baylor wins this year, it would become the seventh program to be back-to-back NCAA men’s basketball champions.

March Madness records