NFL world reacts to Mac Jones being New England Patriots’ QB1 after Cam Newton’s release

The New England Patriots are now Mac Jones‘ team. Bill Belichick is rolling with the rookie out of Alabama as his new starting quarterback entering the 2021 campaign after releasing veteran Cam Newton on Tuesday.

As you might imagine, anyone in the NFL world who has any sentience had a strong reaction to the shocking news, especially those who like to blast their opinions into the Twittersphere.

In retrospect, though, this move feels obvious.

Even though Newton was the incumbent starter from last year, he was clearly in an offense designed for a pure pocket passer. That’s how the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty was built around Tom Brady, and it’s also why New England selected Jones 15th overall in the NFL Draft.

Jones may be a rookie, but he played in a pro-style system under play-caller Steve Sarkisian at Alabama. His ability to meet the immense demands from head coach Nick Saban prepared Jones well for Belichick’s Patriot Way, and his FBS-record 77.4% completion rate and national championship with the Crimson Tide in 2020 didn’t hurt, either.

Pro Football Focus highlighted elite level Jones played at in the preseason, which further cemented his QB1 status:

Highest-graded preseasons by rookie QBs in PFF Preseason Era (2013)



1️⃣ Mac Jones, 2021 – 92.2

2️⃣ Patrick Mahomes, 2017 – 91.8 pic.twitter.com/EKOkFIFLRN — PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2021

Once upon a time, Belichick had to make the even tougher decision to move on from an injured Drew Bledsoe in favor of Brady, and that worked out well. Belichick has a history of moving off veteran players sooner rather than later.

Yes, that strategy burned The Hoodie when it came to Brady leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and promptly winning a Super Bowl, yet Belichick usually comes out on the winning side of moves of this nature.

When you also consider the fact that Belichick had never drafted a QB in the first round since taking over in New England prior to Jones, well, the writing was maybe more on the wall that Newton would be gone than most people realize.

In any event, without further ado, get a load of all the white-hot takes and reactions on the Patriots’ decision that marks a watershed moment in their franchise history, and officially signals Jones as TB12’s heir apparent.

Twitter chimes in on New England Patriots’ decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton

The Mac Jones era has officially begun pic.twitter.com/LFnd2R23X2 — Out of Bounds (@SI_outofbounds) August 31, 2021

BAH GAWD IS THAT MAC JONES MUSIC!?! pic.twitter.com/ZHrYhFSLsu — PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2021

Ages of AFC East starting QBs:



Josh Allen, 25

Tua, 23

Zach Wilson, 22

Mac Jones, 22



It's a new era. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2021

From the outside, the move to Mac Jones over Cam Newton is a surprise. But @tomecurran was all over it from the beginning https://t.co/RXnyMymKzo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Mac Jones starting over Cam makes sense. Brian Hoyer making the team over Cam does not. https://t.co/7P3xkQVJnH — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 31, 2021

Crazy that this kid was Mac Jones the entire time. pic.twitter.com/5vRqADKP2B — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) August 31, 2021

I don't think it was a big one. Mac Jones just outplayed Cam Newton, to the point where at the end the only real question was whether the run element (which you don't see as much in preseason/camp) could make up the difference.



Always was going to be hard to keep Cam as backup. https://t.co/39ouvKMEWK — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2021

Wow. Cam cut and Mac Jones in. And as fate would have it Tua vs Mac week 1!!!!!!!!

Wowwwww!!!!!! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 31, 2021

No surprise to me. Mac Jones is real deal w/ perfect pedigree (Saban). Remember: Saban/Belichick are tight. Plus, NE is accustomed to Brady. I told y’all: you don’t follow Brady w/ Cam. Sorry for Cam! Hoping he lands somewhere. But this was sooo predictable. Saw this mile away! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 31, 2021

Mac Jones was earning rave reviews from some of his most established teammates during the leadup to this decision. Rare to hear guys like Matt Slater, Brian Hoyer and Dont'a Hightower talk this way about a rookie. pic.twitter.com/nTusQAvKid — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 31, 2021

Mac Jones era begins pic.twitter.com/EDDXzLMknc — Overtime (@overtime) August 31, 2021

Mac Jones on Sunday night: "I'm going to be ready whenever my time comes."



The. Time. Is. Now. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

