New York Yankees’ Luis Severino leaves after two innings, MRI set for right shoulder

Updated: Luis Severino will undergo an MRI for right shoulder tightness on Thursday

New York Yankees star pitcher Luis Severino gave up back-to-back-to-back homers to the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of Wednesday’s game in the Bronx.

After completing that inning, the injury-plagued pitcher came out for warm-up pitches ahead of the third frame. Unfortunately, Severino was pulled ahead of Cincinnati coming to bat with what seemed to be some sort of injury.

This could potentially be some big news for MLB’s best team with roughly three weeks to go ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Obviously, the hope here is that this is not a serious injury. Remember, Severino appeared in all of seveen games from 2019-21 due to multiple injuries before returning to full health this season.

Luis Severino stats (2022): 5-3 record, 3.11 ERA, 1.024 WHIP, 94 strikeouts in 84 innings

Luis Severino injury and what it could mean

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the Yankees have not provided an update. An initial update will come from the Bronx after Wednesday’s game against the Reds. Before then, it would be nothing more than reckless speculation on our part.

What we do know is that the Yankees have been in the market for another arm, including Reds ace Luis Castillo. Depending on the severity of Severino’s injury, this could up the ante some.

The bad news is that Severino was rocked by a questionable Reds lineup in just two innings before exiting. This could be a tell that something just wasn’t right. Prior to giving up those three consecutive homers, he had yielded 11 long balls in 84 innings on the season.

An All-Star back in 2017 and 2018, Severino underwent Tommy John Surgery in February of 2020. He missed the next two seasons before returning in 2022.