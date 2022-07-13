New York Yankees won’t trade for Luis Castillo after Reds reportedly ask for top prospect return

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Yankees do add another starting pitcher before the MLB trade deadline, don’t expect it to be Luis Castillo because the Cincinnati Reds asking price is reportedly pretty high.

The Yankees continue to dominate MLB in 2022. The team looks like they will cruise to an American League East title and they have maintained the best record in the league for months. While the squad from New York has been nearly perfect this year, there are some players performing above expectation.

One area where the Yankees have been far better than planned is in the starting staff. Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon have been great and are key members of the rotation. However, can the team expect their strong numbers to stay consistent all season, or should they look for a more proven upgrade and strengthen the starting group by pushing those guys down in the rotation?

Current Luis Castillo asking price too high for New York Yankees

Credit: USA Today Network

One player the Yankees were rumored to have interest in is Reds’ ace Luis Castillo. Unfortunately for the Yanks, Castillo is a talent that many of the contending team’s around the league are targeting, including the crosstown rival New York Mets and the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Due to it being a strong seller’s market for the 29-year-old, the asking price for him is getting pricey, and New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claims the Reds would want one of the Yankees’ top prospects in a deal for Castillo.

“The Yankees wouldn’t mind another starter, and they do like Luis Castillo, but with the Reds’ requesting one of two top shortstop prospects — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — they may end up settling for a depth piece instead.” Jon Heyman on Yankees/reds talks on luis castillo

With the Yankees being legitimate contenders for a championship in 2022, any deal that could help secure the 28th title would seem worth it. However, general manager Brian Cashman is making the right move in passing on giving up Volpe or Peraza for Castillo.

Now if an elite young talent like Max Fried or Shane McClanahan were on the block it would be a different story. Castillo is a good pitcher, but not one worth giving up a top-two prospect for.