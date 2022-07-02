New York Mets reportedly could have serious competition from Los Angeles Dodgers for Luis Castillo

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Mets plan to seriously pursue Reds starter Luis Castillo before the trade deadline, they could be fighting with the Los Angeles Dodgers for his services.

The Mets got some great news this week when it was confirmed that star pitcher Max Scherzer was done with his rehabilitation from an oblique injury and was expected to return for the team’s series against the Cincinnati Reds this week. With Scherzer back in the fold, the team is another step closer to having their top two pitchers back with Jacob DeGrom closing in on a long-awaited return as well.

Despite the team having one of the best records in MLB and a healthier staff, the league-wide assumption is the Mets will look to add another notable starter at the deadline. And Castillo could be a primary target. However, New York will not be the only team pursuing the 29-year-old ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, and the team with the best record in the National League — a half-game ahead of the Mets — could also be in the chase.

Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have long been big fans of Luis Castillo

On Saturday, Fan Nation Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo reported that sources have informed him the Dodgers, like New York, have long been fans of Castillo and could also be in play for the Reds’ top pitcher.

“One club that loves Castillo is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who could be challenging the Mets for the National League pennant later in the year. While L.A. is believed to be prioritizing impact relief pitching ahead of August 2, they’ve been high on Castillo for a long time. Should they wind up pulling the trigger on acquiring a big name starter, Castillo would be their top choice and most realistic target, per a source with knowledge of the situation.” Pat Ragazzo on Luis Castillo trade market

Ragazzo notes that with the market for Castillo being so strong and diverse, the Reds will have the pick of the litter when it comes to prospects to request in a trade. This means the winner of the Castillo chase between the Mets and Dodgers could come down to which team has better prospects that they are willing to offer.