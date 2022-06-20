New York Mets’ Max Scherzer could make return Sunday in Miami

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York right-hander Max Scherzer will make his first rehab assignment in Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday with an eye toward reportedly returning to the Mets on Sunday in Miami.

The New York Post reported that Scherzer could return against the Marlins this weekend if all goes well Tuesday night.

Scherzer, 37, is expected to throw 60-70 pitches for Binghamton as he rehabs from an oblique injury. Scherzer has been out since May 18. He threw a 50-pitch sim game Thursday.

Sunday marks 5 1/2 weeks since Scherzer strained his oblique, an injury the Mets said at the time would sideline the three-time Cy Young Award winner for 6-8 weeks.

In his first year with the Mets, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA over his first eight starts. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with New York in free agency last December.

–Field Level Media