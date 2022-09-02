Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could swing another trade with Utah Jazz for an impact player soon

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the start of training camps, the Los Angeles Lakers could make another deal with the Utah Jazz for a win-now player from the franchise that’s jumping head first into a complete rebuild.

While this summer had the potential to see several power-shifting trades in the NBA, few actually happened. That is until Thursday afternoon when the Utah Jazz finally pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that saw them ship off one of the franchise’s greatest players, Donovan Mitchell, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a haul of draft picks and talented prospects. The move comes after the Jazz made the other biggest trade of the offseason when they moved All-Star center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for four first-round draft picks and then some.

There is no doubt now that Jazz president Danny Ainge is blowing everything up and starting from scratch in Utah. That means the organization’s wheeling and dealing is far from over. Veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson are players likely to be traded off next as the team looks to clear out more cap space and take on further draft capital ahead of what will be a season filled with development and losing.

On Friday, it was reported that the Phoenix Suns gave the Jazz front office a buzz soon after the Mitchell trade to inquire about the asking price for Bogdanovic. However, they are one of several teams interested in the 33-year-old, including Los Angeles’ favorite basketball team.

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

ArizonaSports.com radio host John Gambadoro was the original source on the news of the Suns’ interest in the eight-year NBA veteran. However, in a response to a fan asking about who else may be in on Bogdanovic, Gambadoro revealed, “Several teams including Lakers.”

Bojan Bogdanovic stats (2021): 18.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 39% 3PT

The move makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles. The team is badly in need of a reliable spot-up sharpshooter and an upgrade at the small forward position. As of now, Juan Toscano-Anderson may end up starting at the three spot in a lineup with Anthony Davis at center, and Lebron James at power forward. However, if free agent big men Damian Jones or Thomas Bryant impress in camp, they could start at the five position and Bogdanovic could serve as an elite sixth man. Another need for the Lakers roster. What also makes Bogdanovic appealing to the Lakers is the fact that he becomes a free agent after this season.

The Lakers and Jazz have already pulled off a deal recently when Patrick Beverley was shipped to LA a couple of weeks ago. There have also been rumors in the last month that the organization would be willing to give up an unprotected first-round pick in 2027 or 2029 this summer. Something the Jazz would want in a prospective deal.