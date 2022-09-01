Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz if it helps them land 2019 lottery pick, Cam Reddish.

After the Brooklyn Nets and their disgruntled superstars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were able to squash all the issues between them this summer, it led to a massive shift in the NBA trade market with a month left before the start of training camp. No longer was the idea of a blockbuster trade for Durant or Irving on the table for various organizations. One team hurt by the news was the Lakers, who were one of the few teams that were genuinely interested in giving up some strong draft assets to acquire Lebron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Irving.

Now, the biggest trade story in the league is if the Jazz and Knicks will finally agree on a trade that sends three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Empire State. However, the two organizations continue to haggle over the terms of a deal despite being each other’s best options. Earlier this week, after talks once again stalled, the Knicks switched gears and looked to finalize a long-term nine-figure deal with rising star RJ Barrett. A player many assumed would be a part of the Mitchell trade.

Los Angeles Lakers have been interested in Cam Reddish for months

With Barrett out of the trade equation at the moment, the belief is it has severely hampered discussions between New York and Utah. However, it seems the Lakers could be a key factor in keeping talks alive, and in finalizing a deal. On Tuesday, New York Post NBA insider Marc Berman explained that the Lakers may be the missing ingredient to finishing off the blockbuster deal because of the unprotected draft picks they are willing to move and that Jazz president Danny Ainge highly covets.

Cam Reddish stats (2021): 10.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.0 ASP, 1.0 SPG

“Jazz president Danny Ainge likes Barrett, but he has prioritized gaining four unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star. That may not be possible unless a third team such as the Lakers could be added to revive talks. According to a source, the Lakers are open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish. Ainge reportedly has eyes on the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 picks. Knicks president Leon Rose has yet to offer more than two unprotected first-round picks, along with three conditional picks, which are not as enticing to Ainge.”

The Knicks acquired Reddish in January from the Atlanta Hawks. However, the former Duke star never broke into coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation and isn’t expected to next season. The Los Angeles Lakers had an interest in Reddish — a player taken 10th overall in the 2019 — last season and he was a part of a rumored deal between the Knicks, Lakers, and Raptors in February.