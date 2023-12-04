4 Los Angeles Dodgers outfield options after Mookie Betts’ move to second base

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made some news during the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday by announcing that star Mookie Betts will be making a full-time transition from outfield to second base.

It’s a move that Betts has wanted for some time now after he starred at the keystone in the minors. The former American League MVP also saw action at second base for parts of 70 games this past season. He’s more than qualified to handle that position.

This move also kills two birds with one stone for Los Angeles. Its middle infield is pretty much locked down with Betts at second and former top prospect Gavin Lux taking over at shortstop after missing all of last season with an injury.

However, it also creates a major hole out in right field for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward returned on a new contract this offseason. He’s more of a platoon option after hitting a mere .192 against left-handed pitching last season. Heyward is someone the Dodgers would like to have off the bench or play matchups with.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes are going to be active finding multiple upgrades for a team that lost in the NL Divisional Playoffs a season ago. Sure, the starting rotation is a need. Los Angeles is also seen as the favorite to land Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. But the outfield becomes a need. Here, we look at four options for them this winter.

Andy Pages takes over at right field for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This could be the most-likely scenario. If the Dodgers do land Ohtani in free agency and find a way to acquire a top-end starter, going cheap in right field could make sense.

Los Angeles already has enough pop in the lineup with Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and others. Pages would be given an opportunity to prove his worth. Per MLB.com, he’s Los Angeles’ No. 6 prospect.

He only played 37 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season due to injury. But Pages did belt 31 homers in 2021 and another 26 in 2022. He could end up being part of a platoon with the aforementioned Heyward.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing blockbuster multi-player trade with National League rival

Dodgers bring in Jung Hoo Lee

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Hoo Lee, 25, might not be the most talked about international free agent on the market this winter, but the left-handed batter from Japan has dominated the professional ranks in Korea.

Across 884 career games, Hoo Lee is hitting .340 with an .898 OPS. Back in 2022, he hit .349 with 23 homers and 113 RBI in 142 games while boasting a .996 OPS. The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants have been teams bandied about the most when it comes to the former KBO MVP. Los Angeles could get in the mix, too.

Los Angeles Dodgers pull off blockbuster for Jordan Walker

Zach Dalin-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an open question whether St. Louis is done adding to its rotation after bringing in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson earlier in the winter. What we do know is that rumors had surrounded the Cardinals about potentially moving one of their young field position players for a controllable starter.

That’s where the Dodgers could pounce and add Walker to the mix at right field. The 21-year-old former top prospect hit .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBI during his rookie season in 2023. While unlikely, the Dodgers could entice St. Louis with its No. 5 prospect, pitcher Gavin Stone, as a centerpiece heading back to the Cardinals. At the very least, it’s an outside-the-box thought.

Related: Do the Los Angeles Dodgers have upper hand in adding top MLB free agent?

Shocking Juan Soto trade to Los Angeles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Would the San Diego Padres even engage in trade talks with their Southern California rivals? Really, it would be all about what the Dodgers are willing to offer. If San Diego is able to get a premium haul of prospects while taking no money back in return for the impending free agent, the team has to think long and hard about it.

Soto, 25, hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBI and a .930 OPS a season ago. He’s just now entering his prime. He would create one of the most-potent lineups in modern MLB history.

As with any deal of this ilk, it would be all about return for San Diego. The aforementioned Stone would have to head to the Padres. From there, we could envision San Diego demanding No. 2 prospect Michael Busch or No. 3 Dodgers farmhand Diego Cartaya.