Los Angeles Angels dump salary by waiving multiple players, including Lucas Giolito

The Los Angeles Angels were surprise buyers ahead of the August 1 MLB trade deadline, acquiring pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López as well as outfielder Randal Grichuk.

With the Angels out of the MLB Playoff race, none of those three will be members of the team moving forward. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels have waived those three in addition to reliever Matt Moore and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

It’s a mere salary dump as the Angels will not get anything outside of salary relief by making these moves. To say this is shocking would be an understatement.

The Angels gave up top prospects to acquire Giolito and Lopez from the Chicago White Sox back in late July. Since making that move, Los Angeles boasts a mere 9-18 record. It enters Tuesday’s action with a 63-69 record and in fourth place in the American League West. The Angels are also 11.5 games out of the final wild card spot.

These shocking moves come with a major backstory. Owner Arte Moreno had put the Angels on the market in the lead up to the 2023 season, only to decide he wants to remain atop the struggling organization. Shohei Ohtani, a two-way star and the best player in baseball, is slated to hit free agency after the 2023 season. He’s highly unlikely to return to the Angels.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, this organization has not earned a playoff spot since all the way back in 2014. This drought will end up reaching a decade once the 2023 campaign wraps up.

As for the players the Los Angeles Angels are moving off, struggles were the name of the game for one of them. Lucas Giolito posted a 1-5 record with a 6.89 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in six starts with Los Angeles after being acquired from Chicago. Lopez was on the other end of the spectrum with a 2.31 ERA in 12 appearances. Though, he boasted a bloated 1.46 WHIP.

Acquired from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the deadline, Grichuk hit .140 with a .470 OPS in 93 at-bats with the Angels. As for Moore, he pitched to a 2.30 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP in 40 appearances with Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Renfroe sports a .239 average with 18 HR and 52 RBI on the campaign.