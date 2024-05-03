The Top 10 greatest starting pitchers of the modern era in MLB, including Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens

Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY Sports

Pitching in the MLB is a complex skill that combines technique, talent and determination. From 1960 onwards, there has been significant progress in pitching, driven by legendary pitchers who have made a lasting impact on the sport. Let’s explore the elite group of top 10 starting pitchers from recent times who have left a memorable legacy in MLB and can be considered the greatest of their era.

10. Curt Schilling

Curt Schilling's impact as a pitcher is widely recognized despite the controversies arising in his life after retiring from baseball. He played a crucial role in the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that famously ended the "Curse of the Bambino," his career includes six All-Star appearances and three World Series victories. His postseason performances were particularly memorable, especially his iconic "bloody sock" game in 2004. Schilling achieved over 3,000 strikeouts throughout his career and maintained a career ERA of 3.46. While he is not currently in the Hall of Fame, many argue that his impressive on-field achievements and MLB career make a compelling case for his induction.

9. Tom Glavine

Tom Glavine, known for his consistent performance and approach to pitching, achieved great success during his time with the Atlanta Braves. A recipient of two Cy Young Awards and a fixture at the All-Star Game 10 times, he played a key role in the Braves' dominance throughout the 1990s. With an impressive record of 305 wins and a 3.54 ERA, Glavine's ability to outsmart batters truly distinguished him amongst his MLB peers and those who played before him. His well-deserved induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014 solidifies his position among the top pitchers in baseball history.

8. Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson, who entered the Hall of Fame in 1981, was celebrated for his intense drive to win and impressive display of pitching mastery for the St. Louis Cardinals. His standout performance during the 1968 season, where he achieved a remarkable 1.12 ERA to lead MLB, is remembered as one of the most remarkable pitching seasons in MLB history and earned him a unanimous Cy Young Award. Gibson, an eight-time All-Star and recipient of two World Series MVP honors, exemplified greatness when it mattered most.

7. Steve Carlton

Steve Carlton's slider was mesmerizing and intimidating to hitters throughout his career. Fondly called "Lefty," he earned four Cy Young Awards and recorded 4,136 strikeouts, placing him fourth in the all-time rankings. Most notably associated with the Philadelphia Phillies, Carlton played a pivotal role in their 1980 World Series run. His enshrinement into the Hall of Fame in 1994 underscored his exceptional performance over a remarkable two-decade span.

6. Greg Maddux

"The Professor" pitched with an intelligence and precision that was almost surgical. Greg Maddux, a Hall of Famer since 2014, won four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1992 to 1995 and captured eighteen Gold Gloves, more than any other pitcher in history. With 355 wins and a 3.16 career ERA, Maddux's ability to control games with his mind and arm was unparalleled.

5. Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez, a pitcher who won the Cy Young Award three times, became famous for his powerful fastball and tricky changeup. He showcased his exceptional skills with an outstanding peak ERA+ of 291 in the year 2000, standing out in a time known for strong hitters and cementing his legacy as one of baseball's all-time greats. Martinez's enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2015 highlights his supremacy during the late '90s and early 2000s.

4. Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan, who holds the record for the most strikeouts with 5,714 Ks, was dominant over his long career. Throughout his 27-year career, Ryan achieved the remarkable feat of pitching seven no-hitters and being selected for eight All-Star games. Despite having a slightly higher ERA of 3.19 than others on this list, Ryan's dominating presence on the field and his enduring career have solidified his status as a baseball legend. His induction into the Hall of Fame in 1999 was a well-deserved recognition of his reputation as one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball history.

3. Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson, also known as "The Big Unit," stood tall at 6'10" and was intimidating on the pitcher's mound. With a remarkable record of five Cy Young Awards and 4,875 strikeouts (ranking second all-time), Johnson established himself as a formidable force in baseball. His memorable, perfect game achieved at age 40 and a career ERA of 3.29 serve as testaments to his skill and resilience. Inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame in 2015, Johnson earned recognition as one of the most dominant pitchers in history.

2. Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens, nicknamed "The Rocket," achieved a remarkable feat by winning seven Cy Young Awards. With 354 victories and a career ERA of 3.12, Clemens showcased his dominant pitching despite facing controversies regarding steroid use that have tainted his Hall of Fame eligibility. Nevertheless, his contributions and successes in baseball firmly place him among the elite pitchers in history.

1. Sandy Koufax

