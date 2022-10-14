DeMarcus Lawrence questions Jalen Hurts hot start in 2022: ‘He hasn’t played the Dallas Cowboys yet’

The Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Philadelphia this weekend to face the undefeated Eagles in a featured showdown on NBC’s Sunday Night Football that will even have fans outside of those two cities actually watching with sincere interest.

Rather than the usual lackluster, forced-into-primetime clash to determine the NFC East division winner late in the season, this should prove to be a spectacular game and a pivotal measuring stick within the conference. Even without Dallas’ starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the fray, we will be getting some clears answers on two distinct elements that people can’t stop talking about.

First, how good are Jalen Hurts and this incredibly balanced Eagles offense? Second, just how dominant is this increasingly great Cowboys defense? As far as what Hurts has done this season, it seems that Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wants to kindly remind fans and media alike to remember the 2022 version of the Eagles’ starting QB has yet to face his team’s defense.

Jalen Hurts is in for serious challenge against Dallas Cowboys’ elite defense

Not only did Lawrence deliver some signature bulletin board material for the Eagles to throw an earth-sized chip on their collective shoulders, but he was also gracious enough to leave a large window open for some chatter fired in his direction prior to Sunday night’s game.

Jalen Hurts stats (2022): 108-of-159 passing, 1,359 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 68 carries, 266 yards, 6 TD

“All you need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.” -Demarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts, via David Moore (DMN)

To be fair, however, Hurts has no doubt been clicking on all cylinders this season and no one can deny that. Numbers never lie. But to be even fairer, he has been sacked 11 times and the Cowboys have been thriving on mauling quarterbacks all season. Just ask Matt Stafford — who is probably still sitting in the ice bath — about all of that.

Now what makes the aforementioned slight by Lawrence even better is the verbal and very visible indication that he is absolutely sick of hearing about all things Jalen Hurts, which is really a great thing. This game already had enough anticipation without Lawrence saying a single word. Tossing in some irritation and chippiness as we head into Week 6 probably has the NFL and NBC already doing a synchronized version of “The Griddy.”

Doesn’t seem like Demarcus Lawrence is too impressed with Jalen Hurts so far this season. The best rivalry in Philly is on @NBCPhiladelphia this Sunday. Coverage begins with Eagles Gameday Kickoff Sunday at 9:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/U5gko5YNwS — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) October 13, 2022

The smart play for Hurts and everyone else on Philadelphia’s roster over the next two days would certainly be to say nothing at all. But we live in a self-serving society and everyone wants their popcorn. So please, by all means necessary, let the popping begin.