Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson seems to have specific asking price in NBA free agency

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is coming off one of the worst performances of his future Hall of Fame career.

The four-time NBA champion shot 0-of-10 from the field while scoring zero points in Golden State’s NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

It was the culmination of an extremely frustrating season for Thompson. He saw himself benched earlier in the campaign and put up the worst statistical performance since all the way back in 2012-13.

Could this have also been the final game of Thompson’s storied career with the Warriors? He’s set to hit NBA free agency this coming summer and is widely expected to test the open market.

Klay Thompson stats (2023-24): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43% shooting, 39% 3-point

Thompson has already been linked to multiple teams, including one Western Conference contender. As for a return to the Warriors, it really is going to come down to finances.

Klay Thompson looking for Jrue Holiday-type contract

Holiday signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics immediately before the 2024 NBA Playoffs started. That’s an average of $33.75 million per season.

As for Thompson, he just finished up shop on a five-year, $189.9 million contract in Golden State. Said deal paid him an average of $37.98 million.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, both Thompson and Warriors “took note” of Holiday’s deal. Whatever that means is anyone’s best guess. Pure conjecture here, but it could be what Thompson will demand on the open market. Meanwhile, the Warriors might not be willing to pay that out.

This is especially true on the heels of comments from Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. after they missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five years.

Here is Mike Dunleavy on the Warriors’ financial equation entering the summer and the desire to keep Klay Thompson. Dunleavy said there is no directive to duck the luxury tax, but it is unreasonable to pay $400 million for a non-playoff team. pic.twitter.com/MsWpAtePrI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2024

We have no idea what the future holds for Thompson. But he’s not going to be making a decision any time soon.

“What’s up with y’all not wanting to live in the present? Ridiculous,” Klay Thompson told reporters following Tuesday’s loss. “Well, considering it’s April 17th, I don’t have to pivot that quickly. When’s free agency? July 1st? I got some time.”