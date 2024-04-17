Klay Thompson embarrasses himself in potential final game with the Golden State Warriors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He’s a four-time champion and has put up some of the most-amazing performances in the history of the NBA Playoffs.

That’s why it was so hard to see Thompson struggle so bad in Golden State’s ugly 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings during Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament.

Having been relegated to bench duties earlier in the season, Thompson was in the starting-five as the Warriors took to California’s capital city in a do-or-die game.

The five-time All-Star proceeded to score exactly zero points while shooting 0-of-10 from the field. You read that right. Klay Thompson scored zero points in what could potentially be his final game as a member of the Warriors. It was ugly in a 118-94 Warriors loss.

With Thompson now set to hit NBA free agency and the Warriors’ season over, attention will soon turn to where he’ll play moving forward in his career. But for now, it was all about the ugly outing we saw from Thompson as Golden State was eliminated in the play-in tournament.

NBA world reacts to Klay Thompson’s disastrous outing for the Golden State Warriors

For some, seeing the official end of Golden State’s dynastic run was music to their ears. Others were simply depressed by what we saw from Thompson. Here are some of the best reactions from Tuesday night’s disaster class of a performance from Thompson.

KLAY THOMPSON FOR THREE…pic.twitter.com/hixoZtgB8n — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 17, 2024

"Warriors' season on the line."



Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/4KJKojjY2j — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 17, 2024

Steph Curry watching Klay Thompson go 0/8 in an elimination game pic.twitter.com/Oe5AE9NzOK — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 17, 2024

klay thompson in what could be his final game as a warrior pic.twitter.com/PoSVmkqzZx — SJ (@SJBasketball8) April 17, 2024

Klay Thompson pleading with Curry on the bench not to trade him pic.twitter.com/TRcFWt4quj — ‏ً (@RunWithFox) April 17, 2024

The Warriors: "Klay, our season is on the line! We need you!"



Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/RyIGLLrEy7 — 𝓛𝓮𝓑𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓽𝔂 🕓 (@cookedbyleking) April 17, 2024