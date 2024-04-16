Is this is it for the Golden State Warriors Big 3? Interesting new report heading into NBA Play-In

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are set to visit the in-state rival Sacramento Kings to open the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. The winner will take on either the New Orleans Pelicans or Los Angeles Lakers in an attempt to make the NBA Playoffs.

Golden State finished the regular season at 46-36. However, it earned only the 10th seed in a Western Conference that is absolutely stacked.

Roughly two calendar years removed from winning their fourth NBA title of this era, questions continue to be raised about the Warriors’ future.

Future Hall of Fame guard Klay Thompson is set to hit NBA free agency and will likely test the open market. Stephen Curry (36) is not getting any younger. Meanwhile, Draymond Green was involved in even more drama earlier in the season after being suspended multiple times.

For Steve Kerr’s squad, it’s going to be all about finding a happy medium between short-term contention and long-term success. Could that lead to the Dubs breaking up the big three this summer?

Golden State Warriors likely to retain Klay Thompson, keep big three for one more season

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested on Tuesday that the Warriors will likely bring back Thompson next season, creating continued continuity with the big three.

“I think they bring Klay Thompson back. I think they like the way this team plays at the end of the season,” report on the Golden State Warriors’ plans.

Thompson is earning $43.22 million this season. Any new contract likely wouldn’t come anywhere near close to that. In fact, he’s likely looking at less than $25 million annually given the guard’s regression during the regular season.

Golden State is also going to decline Chris Paul’s $30 million option for next season. While he could return on a smaller contract, this frees up enough room for the Warriors to retain their core three while adding to the roster. We’re looking at nearly $50 million in savings.

Then again, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will also have to think long and hard about signing star young forward Jonathan Kuminga to a lucrative long-term contract extension. Despite the Warriors’ owners boasting deep pockets and a combined $400 million payroll for this season, that complicates things.