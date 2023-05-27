NFL insider reveals who Kansas City Chiefs believe can be their No. 1 wide receiver

NFL rumors swirled this offseason that the Kansas City Chiefs would find a No. 1 wide receiver to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster. With just a few months remaining until training camp, the Chiefs’ second-best offensive weapon might already be on the roster.

While the Chiefs are expected to explore signing DeAndre Hopkins, the All-Pro wide receiver might be headed elsewhere. If Kansas City determines it can’t match offers he receives from other teams, there appears to be confidence in the wide receivers already on the roster.

Related: DeAndre Hopkins landing spots

Kadarius Toney stats (2022): 253 scrimmage yards, three touchdowns in nine games

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs believe that Kadarius Toney can be their top receiving threat this upcoming season and beyond.

Toney, the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was traded to Kansas City last season in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks. While he missed some time with injuries, Toney scored three touchdowns during the regular season and broke a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to help secure the Lombardi Trophy.

With Smith-Schuster now off the roster, Toney has an opportunity to become the go-to receiving option for Patrick Mahomes when Travis Kelce isn’t an option.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs star seeking massive contract extension

Considering Mahomes attempted 648 passes during the regular season, Toney could find himself with a significant target share. Smith-Schuster finished second in targets last season, turning 101 looks into 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards.

While Toney might not pull in that many receptions, Kansas City could also use him in the running game and put the football in his hands on reverses and screens. With his speed and elusiveness, Toney could make a significant impact for the Chiefs’ offense this fall.

Related: NFL defense rankings