Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly looking for huge pay raise in a long-term extension

While there has been talk the Kansas City Chiefs could eventually give franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes the richest contract extension in league history, one of their other elite players is hoping to break team records when it comes to defensive players sooner than later.

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the rear-view and rookie minicamps have already taken place, but many of the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the final weeks of celebrating winning a second championship in four years. Their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII solidified the fact that the team is one of the few dynasty franchises in professional sports.

However, they could not have had the success they have had over the last five seasons — 64 wins and five trips to the AFC title games — without several key players. Of course, Patrick Mahomes has been the most important of the bunch, but also tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones have been major impact players during this current run of dominance.

Kelce has never been a player out to land big deals, and the league MVP still has nearly a decade on his current contract. However, when it comes to Jones, the four-time Pro Bowler is looking for a major raise on the $19 million he is set to make in the final year of his contract.

Kansas City Chiefs star looking for similar money as Aaron Donald

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Kansas City Chiefs beat writer Nate Taylor wrote about the situation and general manager Brett Veach’s plans to have some talks with Jones’ representatives in the coming weeks. The team may need to do something before July so they can hope to avoid a typical holdout from a top player in the last year of a deal. However, when they start talks, Chris Jones is reportedly looking for a massive deal.

In Taylor’s report, he claims that sources have indicated that Jones is looking for a three to four-year deal, and “wants an extension that will make him at least the second-highest-paid player at his position.”

The highest-compensated player at defensive tackle is Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald who makes over $31 million on average per season ($95 million over three years). Which is the most for all defensive players. Next, is Tennessee Titans star Jeffrey Simmons who now makes over $23 million per season ($94 million over four years).

Jones already makes the second most on the team but a deal close to or the same as Donald — four years and $112 million — would certainly get him closer to the $45 million annual average of Mahomes.