Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase setting record-breaking goals for 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NFL at his position. Heading into his third year, the 23-year-old wants to prove he’s the best wide receiver in Bengals’ history.

Chase, the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, earned second-team All-Pro honors and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. While he was limited to 12 games last season, he earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and delivered another 1,000-yard campaign.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow addresses contract talks

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 87 receptions, 1,046 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns in 12 games

While the standout offensive weapon and the Bengals are focused on competing for the Lombardi Trophy this fall, Chase is also setting some lofty milestones he wants to reach.

During an in-depth interview with Geoff Hobson, Chase shared he wants to break the single-season Bengals’ franchise receiving records this year.

“Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility. Every receiver record they have.” Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on his goals for the 2023 season

Related: Highest-paid NFL players

Chase already set a franchise and NFL record with the most receiving yards in a season by a rookie (1,455) and the most receiving yards in a regular-season game by a rookie (266). Now, he wants to be atop the organization’s leaderboard in receptions and touchdowns.

He is vying for the first 1,500-yard season in Bengals’ history and aims to break T.J. Houshmandzadeh’s single-season record for receptions (112). As for touchdowns, he’ll need to surpass Carl Pickens’ 1995 season (17 touchdowns) in Cincinnati’s record books.

Cincinnati wants to keep Chase as part of its long-term core. While he isn’t eligible for a contract extension until 2024, the Bengals have him under contract for the next three years if they exercise the fifth-year team option.

Ja’Marr Chase contract: $940,000 salary (2023), $9.8 million cap hit (2024), 2025 fifth-year option, 2026 free agent

If Chase is able to reach his goals and win a Super Bowl, the Bengals will likely have no choice but to make Higgins one of the highest-paid players in football in his next contract.