The Cincinnati Bengals made a big splash this offseason when they signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $62 million contract. Doing so was an obvious attempt to ensure Joe Burrow would be better protected for the foreseeable future.

The idea was to have Brown man the left side of the line, and last year’s blindside protector, Jonah Williams, switch to the right side, where he may experience more sustained success. Only, once word of Brown’s arrival spread, Williams reportedly wanted a trade instead.

The 2023 NFL Draft was expected to be the perfect time for the Bengals to find a strong suitor for Williams’s services. But once the three-day event came and went, with Cincinnati holding onto the 11th pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, it appeared like talks never got far.

Only, as Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway passes along, the Jacksonville Jaguars discussed a trade for Williams before the draft got underway. Ultimately, Cincinnati decided against trading their presumed starting right tackle.

The Bengals are now anticipating Williams to participate in training camp, with Brown and Williams operating as Cincinnati’s bookends in 2023 as they look to defend their AFC North Division title.

Williams is 25 years old and is entering the final year of his rookie contract, where he’ll earn $12.6 million in 2023. He’s started all 42 games he’s appeared in during the past three seasons.

