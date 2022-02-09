Justin Jefferson calls Kirk Cousins a Super Bowl QB, says he’d like to play with Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady

There’s a lot we don’t yet know about the future of the Minnesota Vikings. Not for Justin Jefferson, it’s safe to say his role as the top target on the field is safe for many years to come. Especially with the recent hire of Kevin O’Connell, who he already appears to have a great amount of respect for.

One uncertainty for the 2022 season is Kirk Cousins. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is entering the final year of his contract and he has a salary that may impede the front office’s plans to improve the roster elsewhere.

Basically, the options are: don’t do anything, sign Cousins to a contract extension that lowers his cap number or trade him.

With the hiring of O’Connell, who worked with Cousins before in Washington, it’s anticipated that the extension will be the preferred route. This idea may make some Vikings fans cringe, but it’s likely the best option if the team wants to compete this season, which the organization has already suggested is the plan.

Is Kirk Cousins a Super Bowl quarterback? Justin Jefferson says yes

It was roughly four years ago exactly that fans around the league were asking the very same question they do today. Is Kirk Cousins good enough to win a Super Bowl?

Now, you’d get a lot of different answers if you asked that question to several members around the league. But some have suggested the head coach candidates the Vikings interviewed were all on board with keeping Cousins and they were excited about the opportunity to work with him, which presents a positive outlook.

How about one of the leading playmakers in purple, one who some seem to think has some sort of schism with the team’s signal-caller based solely on a few displays of frustration in the heat of the battle during his young career, what does he think of Cousins?

Well, Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio recently received the opportunity to sit down with Jefferson and that ever-so-elusive question came up. Is Kirk Cousins capable of winning a Super Bowl? Jefferson believes he is, but he also shared a couple of other quarterbacks he’d enjoy playing with someday. One of them might upset Vikings fans (Aaron Rodgers), and the other might excite them if you’re into Tom Brady that is.

.@JJettas2 on The Zach Gelb Show on @CBSSportsRadio talking about the future of @KirkCousins8.



Justin Jefferson also said he always wanted to play with @AaronRodgers12 and @TomBrady.



pic.twitter.com/uIPYOtnA6J — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) February 9, 2022

It’s an interesting answer, but it doesn’t reveal anything we pretty much didn’t already know. Does Justin Jefferson have a problem with Cousins? No, of course not. Without Cousins, there’s no telling how successful Jefferson would be during his first two seasons.

There’s no doubt in my mind, Jefferson is a superstar who could likely light it up no matter who gets him the ball, but he’s appreciative of his QB1 in Minnesota and it’s only natural to dream of playing with future Hall of Famers. Yet the idea of Tom Brady in purple is still pretty fun. Aaron Rodgers too, but that isn’t happening this season, if at all.