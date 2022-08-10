JR Motorsports: Potential options for the No. 9 car

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

JR Motorsports has an open seat in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Noah Gragson would join Petty GMS Motorsports full-time starting in 2023.

What are some potential options for JR Motorsports as they look to replace Gragson?

The No. 9 car features part-time drivers on a full-time basis

A realistic option for JR Motorsports would be to feature multiple drivers on a full-time basis in the No. 9 car. This is what happened with the No. 8 car before Josh Berry signed on full-time.

JR Motorsports used to have three full-time drivers and four full-time cars, so if sponsorship or a quality driver is not acquired, this could be the easiest route.

If not, they could scrap the vehicle altogether and focus on a three-team operation as the organization looks to make a jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in the coming years.

However, it appears that charters are on the market for about $20 million and that could be above JR Motorsports’ price tag as they continue to look for one.

If the three-team operation does not sound like a good idea, then as stated above, sponsorship or a quality driver would likely need to be found if the No. 9 car wants to keep a full-time driver.

Drew Dollar takes his talents to JR Motorsports

Drew Dollar is one name that has been publicly linked to the No. 9 car for JR Motorsports and it makes sense. The No. 9 car likely needs sponsorship-backing and Dollar brings exactly that.

Dollar, 21, runs part-time with Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 car at superspeedway tracks and has an average finish of 24.5 in two starts. The driver will also get a start at Daytona in a few weeks.

If the 21-year-old driver is given an opportunity, it could benefit him as he could run full-time. Dollar needs all the track time possible and it would benefit his performance.

Most of Dollar’s track time has occurred with little to no practice and it has put him behind the eight ball. Perhaps, there’s some untapped potential that JR Motorsports could bring out of the young driver.

However, if this is not an option and they want to go with a young, proven talent, the organization could try to steal a driver that Toyota Racing adores in the NASCAR Truck Series.

JR Motorsports poaches Chandler Smith from Toyota

Chandler Smith currently runs full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports, but he could be looking to move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series after a really good season to this point.

Toyota Racing loves Smith and would likely fight hard to keep him within the fold. But, would Smith leave the manufacturer if an opportunity arose in one of the Xfinity Series’ premier rides?

It seems logical that Sammy Smith is going to be full-time in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing so if that happens, there might not be room for Chandler Smith to make the jump.

Smith certainly deserves a great ride in the series but Toyota might not be able to give him a quality seat unless Joe Gibbs Racing has three four-time drivers next year, assuming Sammy Smith and Ty Gibbs are still there.

JR Motorsports would be the best option outside of Toyota for Smith. The 20-year-old driver would be thrown into one of the best rides as one of the best prospects in the lower ranks of NASCAR.

What is not appealing about that situation? If Zane Smith is ready for the NASCAR Cup Series as people say, Chandler Smith is certainly ready for the next level.

If JR Motorsports has this option available to them, it should be on top of the board. However, it might depend on how loyal Smith is to Toyota and what is available for him next season.

Other names that *could* make sense for JR Motorsports’ No. 9 car:

Carson Hocevar (Niece Motorsports/Truck Series)

Ty Dillon (Free Agent)

Riley Herbst (Stewart-Haas Racing/Xfinity Series)

Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing/Cup Series)

Parker Kligerman (PT Truck Series)

