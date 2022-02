NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information

David Tucker/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 2022 season is here and there is plenty to be excited about with practice and qualifying back from a long hiatus. Here you will find the days and times for practice and qualifying, plus radio and TV information.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Daytona International Speedway

Tuesday, February 15

5:00 – 5:55 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 first practice (FS1/MRN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 second practice (FS1/MRN)

Wednesday, February 16

8:05 – 9:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 qualifying – single car, two rounds (FS1/MRN)

Thursday, February 17

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET: ARCA practice (No TV/Radio)

5:05 – 5:35 p.m. ET: Truck Series practice (FS1/MRN)

7:00 p.m. ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, February 18

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET: ARCA qualifying – groups (No TV/Radio)

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. ET: Truck Series qualifying – single truck, two rounds (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 third practice (FS1/MRN)

7:30 p.m. ET: NextEra Energy 250 – Truck (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, February 19

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. ET: Daytona 500 final practice (FS2, FS1 joins at 11:00 a.m., MRN)

11:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series qualifying – single car, two rounds (FS1)

1:30 p.m. ET: Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire – ARCA (FS1/MRN)

5:00 p.m. ET: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 – Xfinity (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, February 20

2:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 (FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR races next weekend

Saturday, February 26

Series Time (ET) TV Production Alliance 300 (Xfinity) 5:00 PM FS1 Auto Club Speedway – Fontana, CA

Sunday, February 27