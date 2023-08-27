Las Vegas Raiders reportedly made low-ball offer to Josh Jacobs a month before contract resolution

The Las Vegas Raiders reached a resolution with running back Josh Jacobs, signing him to a one-year contract after he held out from training camp over the franchise tag. While the matter is now settled, it’s reportedly only because Las Vegas seemingly changed its approach to negotiations.

Coming off an All-Pro season, Jacobs and the Raiders never came close to a long-term deal. After placing the one-year franchise tag on Jacobs, valued at just over $10 million, the two sides made little progress on a multi-year extension.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 93 first downs, 4.9 yards per carry, 2,053 scrimmage yards

Reports emerged that Jacobs didn’t have a future in Las Vegas and negotiations on an extension were dead in the water long before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals. Las Vegas “never came close” to offering a deal that Jacobs’ representatives found acceptable.

Jacobs proved everything he could in 2022. The 25-year-old running back led the NFL in rushing yards, was named first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time since entering the league. Yet, Las Vegas reportedly never made an offer that matched his production.

Josh Jacobs career stats: 4,740 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Raiders were “not even close” to offering Jacobs a deal with the terms he eventually signed in August.

Under his new one-year contract, Jacobs receives a $12 million salary and there are incentives that could push him to $14 million. It would make him one of the highest-paid NFL running backs, earning far more than Saquon Barkley. Furthermore, Jacobs is now eligible for a franchise tag in 2024 at 120 percent of his current salary, meaning he could make nearly $26 million in the next two years if Las Vegas tags him again.

Back in July, per Florio, Las Vegas refused to even offer Jacobs a contract that would guarantee him $22 million over two seasons. Instead, the Raiders submitted him an offer that was essentially made for him to reject, because it was so low that no running back in his position would accept it.

It’s unknown what prompted the Raiders’ front office to increase its offer. Reports out of training camp this summer suggested no running back had stepped up and proven they could be a starter in Jacobs’ absence. Whether that factored into the decision or the organization decided Jacobs was an essential part of Josh Mcdaniels’ offense, Jacobs’ decision to hold out paid off.